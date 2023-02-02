Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Fire: Taylor Kinney’s last IG post has fans confused
What is going on with Taylor Kinney? That’s what fans want to know the countdown to his leaving Chicago Fire marches on. All that’s been confirmed is that the actor is going to be missing a chunk of season 11 due to a personal matter, and will be back… presumably.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0