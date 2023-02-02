Read full article on original website
Tiffani Jones
4d ago
It would be nice to get our electricity back on in our Senior Citizen complex. It has been two days. At least Red Cross is bringing us food after the $500 worth of spoiled groceries i bought Tuesday and the ambulance making round the clock visits here because of the elderly who rely on electricity so heavily. It really is disgusting with no accountability, repeat of 2021
Austin ice storm: Mayor Kirk Watson, councilmembers call for review of city manager's performance
AUSTIN, Texas — Several members of the Austin City Council – including Mayor Kirk Watson – are calling for a review of City Manager Spencer Cronk's performance in the wake of last week's ice storm. Watson said on Twitter Monday that he added an emergency item to...
Who’s responsible for Austin’s widespread power outages? City Council wants answers
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson plans to look at the effectiveness of City Manager Spencer Cronk alongside city council members in this week's meeting.
KSAT 12
Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s ice storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
Austin Energy customer on oxygen still without power despite being on medically vulnerable registry
Judy Evans, whose husband relies on an oxygen machine, said she received information that her power should be back by Sunday, Feb. 12. "We have been out of power for six days and five nights," she said.
City of Austin offering emergency shelters for those still without power
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department is offering emergency shelter for those who still don't have power following the mass power outages across the city. Those that are in need of a place to stay and can't afford a hotel room...
The Other Ones Foundation to receive $3M to support Esperanza Community in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved $3 million for a new transitional shelter contract with The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF). The money will go towards the Esperanza Community, a transitional shelter located in East Austin. The complex will be made up of 200 individual shelter units, shaded gathering areas, hygiene facilities and a community center. There will also be holistic supportive services, work opportunities, mail service, internet access, security and housing navigation to help people get back on their feet.
Report: City of Austin ordered to pay $90M to operator of airport's South Terminal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in August 2022, when the operator of LoneStar Airport Holdings initially sued the City of Austin. The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of the airport's South Terminal $90 million in damages, according to a report from KUT.
Council member calls for Austin Energy audit post-storm, outages
Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly has called for a "comprehensive audit of Austin Energy's response" following last week's ice storm and amid ongoing power outages. She also called for an audit reviewing Austin Energy's Vegetation Management plan.
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
Austin residents outraged that power outages could last through Sunday
Many blame city leadership while praising line crews.
Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city’s latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week. “We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he said. Making any plans has been difficult — and downright infuriating — for nearly 20,000 customers who still had no electricity Monday nearly a week after a deadly ice storm crippled the Texas capital and brought down power lines under the weight of fallen and frozen tree limbs. Schools finally reopened, but noisy generators rattled before dawn and outdoor extension cords running 100 feet (30 meters) or longer became lifelines between neighbors who had power and those who didn’t. The boiling frustration over the slow pace of restoring power, and officials repeatedly saying they could not offer timetables for repairs, escalated Monday as the future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy even as the number of outages continued falling.
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
Austin Energy ‘cautiously optimistic’ about work to restore full power as city, county declare disaster
As thousands remain without power Friday afternoon, Austin's mayor and the Travis County judge announced they're each issuing disaster declarations because of the ice storm.
KVUE
