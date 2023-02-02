Read full article on original website
Cardinals rumors: It’s time to swing big for some pitching by offering this prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals desperately need pitching help if they want to contend in 2023, but the team has several prospects they could exchange for pitching. The St. Louis Cardinals have a rotation with many questions that need to be answered. Adam Wainwright is retiring after this season. Miles Mikolas...
Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?
Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Red Sox: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to make the postseason
The Boston Red Sox will be looking to get back to the postseason after missing out all together in 2022. How can the Red Sox get back to their winning ways?. The Boston Red Sox have a tough task ahead of them heading into 2023. With the team preparing for spring training in just a little over a week, it still feels as though Boston is a few moves away from fielding a competitive team in 2023.
