ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bruns family prepares for World Barefoot Championships

By Travis Fossing
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DByhk_0kahBY8x00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family is set to head “down under” for the biggest barefoot water skiing competition on the planet.

Catfish Bay will be well-represented at this month’s World Barefoot Championships in Australia.

“This is actually an Olympic-sanctioned event, so it’s an IOC-sanctioned event so this is technically the Olympics of water skiing,” Catfish Bay founder Jim Bruns said.

Big gain on investment in Game, Fish and Parks

Jim Bruns owns Catfish Bay. He has two kids competing in the Junior World Championships, including 14-year-old Amara Bruns.

“Amara has grit,” Jim said.

“It’s pretty cool that I was chosen to be on the team and that I was chosen as the only female,” Amara said.

Amara was one of six junior athletes named to Team USA last August, and is currently ranked number one in the world in her age group.

“Barefoot water skiing is a tough sport to learn and it’s a tough sport to get into because going into it you know you’re going to have a bunch of tough falls, crash after crash but you know the hard work is going to pay off in the end,” Amara said.

With Catfish Bay covered in snow and ice, Amara spent part of November, December, and January training in Florida for the competition.

“There’s three events, there’s slalom, jump, and tricks,” Amara said.

Stampede transforms into Fighting Wiener Dogs

Amara’s 17-year-old brother, James Bruns, is also competing in Australia.

“Only the best of the best really get picked to be on the team but you can still get a qualifying score to qualify for worlds and I got that qualifying score in tricks and slalom,” James said.

James hopes to hold his own against the world’s best. He’s also eager to travel abroad.

“Maybe I’ll see a koala or kangaroo, that would be fun,” James said.

His sister has her eye on a souvenir in the form of a medal.

“I’m hoping to bring back some hardware,” Amara said.

As for dad, a former professional water skier, he says the students have become the teacher.

“They are definitely better than I am when it comes to barefoot water skiing and they are definitely my teacher when it comes to this sport, so that’s pretty cool,” Jim said.

The World Barefoot Championships are February 12th through the 19th at Lake Mulwala, which is three hours north of Melbourne, Australia.

Amara will travel with Team USA on Monday, while James heads south later in the week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Skyforce sweeps Squadron 120-111 in series finale

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Skyforce) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Birmingham Squadron 120-111 on Sunday afternoon as seven players scored in double figures at the Sanford Pentagon.     Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had a game-high 27 points on 8-15 FGA and six rebounds, while Justin Champagnie added 24 points on 9-16 FGA and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Floor Generals: Gylten and Meyer lead SDSU women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Point guards serve as the floor generals in basketball and for the SDSU women they have two, both of whom are all-conference caliber. Paige Meyer was a freshman sensation for the Jackrabbits last season, while Dru Gylten is in her first season with SDSU after five years with Utah. The two […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Late goals not enough for Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) —The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club was unable to stay in the win column after a 2-3 loss to the Tri-City Storm on Sunday evening. The Storm were the sole scorers for much of the matchup, marking one goal per period with the Stampede unable to answer back until midway through […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Harrisburg girls edge Tea Area in cross class battle

Click the video player above to watch highlights from Harrisburg vs. Tea Area HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to outlast Tea Area on Monday night, 59-57. The Titans jumped out to a strong start. Following a 21 point second quarter, they led 36-27 at halftime. Harrisburg outscored […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

Dogs win in front of sold-out Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) —The Sioux Falls Stampede Fighting Wiener Dogs remain undefeated and earned two points in United States Hockey League play during a 3-2 overtime victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday night. The Wiener Dogs have not lost a game during their 16 years of play. The Buccaneers were able to light […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Zeke Mayo earns conference and national weekly honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo put together three strong performances in a week-long span which helped lead to three Jackrabbit victories. Mayo was honored for his efforts Monday as the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, presented to the top Division I men’s basketball player in mid-major basketball, […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – February 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone also brought back Powerhouse Plays. Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and play makers from each Friday night. Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana acrobatics & tumbling debuts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – History was made Saturday afternoon as the Augustana acrobatics & tumbling team took to the mat for the first time in program history. The Vikings faced the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, a charter member of the sport, falling 268.685-251.655 in front of a raucous crowd at the Elmen Center on […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD men fall to North Dakota at home

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — A 50 percent shooting percentage helped North Dakota outpace South Dakota in an 86-72 win for the Fighting Hawks Saturday in Vermillion. The win broke a three-game losing streak to the Coyotes for UND and pushed its record to 8-17 (2-10 Summit) this year. USD falls to 11-14 (6-7 Summit) this season. Kruz […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Comeback falls short for USD women at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (USD) – North Dakota evened the score on the season as they defeated South Dakota 83-66 on Saturday in Grand Forks. The Coyotes rallied from 14 down but weren’t able to seal the comeback as the Fighting Hawks evened the series to 1-1 on the season.It was a balanced night for North Dakota […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KELOLAND

Ihnen scores 28, Lennox boys muscle past Tri-Valley

Click the video player above to see highlights from Lennox vs. Tri-Valley COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — Porter Ihnen continued his strong junior season as he posted 28 points in Lennox’s 75-48 win over Tri-Valley. The contest was close after one quarter of play as the Orioles held an 18-12 lead. However, the second quarter saw […]
LENNOX, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana football announces 2023 schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule. The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16. In […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 6 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (19) 14-0 95 12. Lincoln 13-1 76 23. Mitchell 11-3 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – February 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday with another full show. This week’s show featured nine contests including eight basketball games and one wrestling dual. Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy