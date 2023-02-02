‘Ginny & Georgia’: Brianne Howey Revealed the Most Gut-Wrenching Moment of Season 2

Netflix hit drama Ginny & Georgia is more explosive than ever. Season 2 of the highly-rated series still has people chatting. The series follows the mother/daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry). In their new community of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, the pair are trying to find their places in their new environment while managing their relationship with one another.

Season 2 tackled mental health in a way that is rarely seen on TV. In fact, Howey has revealed one of the most gut-wrenching moments for her.

Georgia has learned to mask her emotions on ‘Ginny & Georgia’

It’s no secret that Georgia has been through a lot . However, unlike many people, she’s learned to mask her emotions and put on a front. It’s something that both Ginny and her now-husband Paul (Scott Porter) have called her out for. This coping mechanism has also put her at odds with her children who do not operate in the same way.

“Georgia’s worldview is oddly limited for a woman with all these experiences that are contained, unfortunately, in this trauma, this grief,” Howey tells Tudum . “It’s hard for her to open her worldview and see and imagine that Ginny has all of these other thoughts, opinions, feelings, and beliefs. It’s almost ironic because that’s all Georgia ever wanted for Ginny; she wanted her to have more options and education, and choices in life. But then, because Ginny does have that, she can detach from Georgia and go, ‘Whoa, let’s take a beat, this is messy.’”

Brianne Howey revealed the most gut-wrenching moment of season 2

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 really shined a light on mental health, especially when it came to Ginnny and Marcus (Felix Mallard), both dealing with varied struggles. It took a while but Georgia finally began to see things from Ginny’s perspective. She even attended a therapy session with Ginny’s therapist, Dr. Lily (Zarrin Darnell-Martin), which also helped her expand her worldview.

This past season was rough and had a ton of emotional moments. However, for Howey, one gut-wrenching moment continues to stick with her.

After Georgia learns that Ginny has been self-harming, she forces her daughter to show her the burns on her thighs.

“I don’t know if there’s anything more gut-wrenching,” Howey told Tudum . “The second I read that scene, I was bawling my eyes out and had a pit in my stomach until we shot it.”

Will there be a ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3?

Netflix has not announced a renewal for Ginny & Georgia . However, considering the fact that the series has stood at number one on the platform since it debuted at the top of 2023, fans can assume that a renewal notice is coming down the pipeline any day now.

At the end of season 2, Georgia was arrested for the murder of Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) husband, Tom Fuller. To make matters worse, she was arrested at her wedding to Paul. While the mayor of Wellsbury has seemingly accepted Georgia for all of her past mishaps, fans aren’t sure how he will be able to see past this.

Just when Georgia, Ginny, and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) finally found a place in their new community, it has all come crumbling down.

The question now is whether the Millers will flee or stick it out.