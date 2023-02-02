ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Law & Crime

Man Who Bragged He ‘Attacked the CNN Reporters’ on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars

A Virginia man who admitted to destroying thousands of dollars worth of media equipment during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will spend almost three years behind bars. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, had boasted to friends about his exploits that day, when he joined the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters in overwhelming police and swarming the Capitol shortly after Congress began the process of certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win. Lawmakers were forced to flee or shelter in place for hours.
COVINGTON, VA
Law & Crime

Convicted Jan. 6 Capitol rioter caught secretly filming woman undressing at tanning salon owned by his father: Police

An Iowa father who recently pleaded guilty to interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has found himself once again embroiled in scandal for allegedly using his cell phone to surreptitiously record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon. Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52, was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of invasion of privacy for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire and one count of interference with official acts, court records show.
IOWA STATE
Law & Crime

Alec Baldwin demands to disqualify special prosecutor, claims her status as GOP lawmaker makes appointment ‘unconstitutional’

Actor Alec Baldwin has moved to disqualify the special prosecutor assigned to his involuntary manslaughter case, claiming that her status as a Republican lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives makes her appointment flagrantly “unconstitutional.”. The crux of the motion attacks special prosecutor Andrea Reeb’s election as a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Law & Crime

Rapist ex-cop sentenced for ‘unspeakably evil’ crimes against women

Disgraced London police officer David Carrick, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday for 24 counts of rape and other crimes perpetrated against 12 women. He must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison under 36 life sentences. “David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil,” Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
13K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy