An Iowa father who recently pleaded guilty to interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has found himself once again embroiled in scandal for allegedly using his cell phone to surreptitiously record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon. Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52, was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of invasion of privacy for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire and one count of interference with official acts, court records show.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO