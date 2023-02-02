Read full article on original website
Donald Trump’s new lawyer vows no more delay tactics as E. Jean Carroll rape case heads for trial
Trying to smooth out a historically strained relationship with the presiding judge, former President Donald Trump‘s new lawyer vowed there would be no delay tactics pending trial on writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape case. “If you say start tomorrow, I’ll be ready,” promised Trump’s new star lawyer Joe...
‘I Am Not Withdrawing’: Top Trump Lawyer Disputes ‘Fake News’ Reports That She’s Off E. Jean Carroll Rape Suit
One of former President Donald Trump’s top lawyers disputed “fake news” reports that she’s gone from his legal team in E. Jean Carroll’s rape case. “I am not withdrawing as counsel,” attorney Alina Habba told Law&Crime flatly, in a phone interview. “I have not withdrawn as counsel, period.”
Donald Trump’s lawyer appeals nearly $1 Million sanctions order against self and client
One of former President Donald Trump’s top attorneys kicked off the process to appeal a nearly $1 million sanctions order against herself and the ex-president over a pattern of “frivolous” and “vexatious” litigation. In a scathing order from late last month, U.S. District Judge Donald...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Donald Trump skewered in court for mixing up rape accuser with ex-wife Marla Maples in deposition: Unsealed docs
Former President Donald Trump twice mixed up a decades-old photograph of his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples, a mistake repeatedly highlighted by opposing counsel in just-unsealed court documents. The filings, unsealed in response to a request by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, shows Carroll’s attorney Roberta...
Man Who Bragged He ‘Attacked the CNN Reporters’ on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Virginia man who admitted to destroying thousands of dollars worth of media equipment during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will spend almost three years behind bars. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, had boasted to friends about his exploits that day, when he joined the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters in overwhelming police and swarming the Capitol shortly after Congress began the process of certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win. Lawmakers were forced to flee or shelter in place for hours.
Convicted Jan. 6 Capitol rioter caught secretly filming woman undressing at tanning salon owned by his father: Police
An Iowa father who recently pleaded guilty to interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has found himself once again embroiled in scandal for allegedly using his cell phone to surreptitiously record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon. Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52, was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of invasion of privacy for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire and one count of interference with official acts, court records show.
Alec Baldwin demands to disqualify special prosecutor, claims her status as GOP lawmaker makes appointment ‘unconstitutional’
Actor Alec Baldwin has moved to disqualify the special prosecutor assigned to his involuntary manslaughter case, claiming that her status as a Republican lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives makes her appointment flagrantly “unconstitutional.”. The crux of the motion attacks special prosecutor Andrea Reeb’s election as a...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Man Seen Ransacking Desk in Congress for ‘Something’ to ‘Use Against These Scumbags’ on Jan. 6 Is Headed to Prison
The New York man who was memorably seen rifling through papers in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 — insisting that there must be evidence in the papers that Donald Trump supporters could “use against” lawmakers voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win — will spend almost two years behind bars.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Former CIA Officer Explains How Chinese Spy Balloon May Benefit U.S.
"I'm really hopeful that this will be an intelligence boon for us seeing what this payload has," Tracy Walder said on Sunday.
Authorities Suggest Timeline in Microsoft Exec’s Mysterious Ambush Murder
In a recently filed document, prosecutors suggest the man charged in a Microsoft executive’s ambush murder plotted the act with other people for more than a month. Not only that, but defendant Henry Arthur Tenon, 61, allegedly helped people flee responsibility for the mysterious killing into the following summer.
Rapist ex-cop sentenced for ‘unspeakably evil’ crimes against women
Disgraced London police officer David Carrick, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday for 24 counts of rape and other crimes perpetrated against 12 women. He must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison under 36 life sentences. “David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil,” Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan...
Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see
A Chinese high-altitude balloon violated U.S. airspace, a serious enough breach to nix a high-level diplomatic meeting in Beijing. The balloon itself, however, was not much of a threat.
New wrinkle could upend major Supreme Court case on potential US elections overhaul
Potentially torpedoing a Supreme Court ruling that could overhaul U.S. elections, North Carolina’s Republican-dominated Supreme Court recently took an action that could delay or even upend a reckoning on the so-called “independent state legislature” theory. In early December, the justices heard marathon oral arguments in Moore v....
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Celebrity Lawyer Tom Girardi Accused of Stealing Millions from Plane Crash Victims
Tom Girardi, the disbarred and disgraced celebrity lawyer who reportedly helped inspire the 2000 hit movie Erin Brockovich and who for years appeared as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, was indicted twice this week by two separate federal grand juries for embezzling millions of dollars of his clients’ money.
