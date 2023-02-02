Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Certificate of Need exemption for birthing centers causes debate in West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would allow for birthing centers in West Virginia to expand without government interference caused much debate Tuesday among Republicans in the House of Delegates. House Bill 2789, removing birthing centers from certificate of need, passed the House 73-26 early Tuesday afternoon. The bill...
WVNews
West Virginia House OKs bill to encourage more birth centers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Months after passing a near-total ban on abortion, West Virginia lawmakers are advancing a bill that would eliminate some of the red tape involved with opening birthing centers in the state. The state House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would remove birthing centers...
WVNews
GameChanger launches 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign in West Virginia schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its continuing effort to address substance misuse and the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis in West Virginia, GameChanger is launching the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers, and students to start the conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, taking fake pills and illicit drugs. This multi-media campaign is being provided to schools and families at no cost.
WVNews
WVU study: Number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in womb 10 times national rate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said...
WVNews
WVa regulators deny electric utility rate increase request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission's order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect...
WVNews
Elmer Parrish
MT. STORM, W.Va. — Elmer “Lee” Parrish, 88, of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Feb. 4, 2023, at West Penn Burn Unit in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Ajax, W.Va., he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Lena Mae (Rohrbaugh) Parrish.
WVNews
Grain ships sail fewer days
In the digital age time passes quickly and change comes rapidly – including changes in Wisconsin and world shipping and trade. War, fuel shortages, worldwide inflation, weather chaos, interest rates, and demand for goods and services are some factors causing rapid change. With many statistics for 2022 coming in it’s possible to look at a snapshot of shipping in Wisconsin and the world.
WVNews
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up
Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
Comments / 0