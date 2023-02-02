Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Man who received liver from Stone Foltz grateful for second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Scott Herold’s doctor told him the next time he would see his is at the morgue, he had a decision to make. Stop drinking or start getting all of his affairs in order. After heavy drinking for decades, Herold quit cold turkey. He wanted...
cleveland19.com
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
All society benefits if we say yes to teaching AP classes in African American studies: Mary Robin Craig
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “Why can’t they just be like us?”. “They” were Black people, “us” were White people, and the question was my beloved grandfather’s response to my description of the African American history course I was taking in 11th grade. Most of...
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
WKYC
Twinsburg native Hannah Whitley comes home to Cleveland to perform in 'Hadestown'
Hannah Whitley graduated from Twinsburg High School in 2018. Just five years later, she's realizing a dream of performing at Playhouse Square.
Mother of Jayland Walker to attend State of the Union Address as guest
AKRON, Ohio — More than seven months after her son was gunned down by Akron Police, Pamela Walker will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address as a guest of U.S. Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes (OH-13) on Tuesday night. The death of Walker's son, Jayland Walker, was...
Twinsburg native comes home to perform in 'Hadestown' at Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND — "Hadestown," Broadway's Tony and Grammy-winning best musical, has come to Cleveland. The national touring show opened its three-week run at the Connor Palace on Saturday. There's a special buzz about this show — beyond the great story and performances. Not only does one of the leads in...
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Public Library system to see hour changes
Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week.
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Doctor at Akron Children's Hospital building powerful connection with patients
AKRON, Ohio — When 3News followed along with Dr. Christopher “Raffi” Najarian at Akron Children’s Hospital for a portion of his day, one thing became apparent quickly - he is a very busy physiatrist. Also known as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, Dr. Najarian’s schedule...
wyso.org
Akron nominates lawyers, nonprofit directors and a few others to new police oversight board
Several lawyers and nonprofit directors make up the majority of the nominees for Akron's new civilian police oversight board. According to legislation being introduced to city council Monday, council’s picks include Donzella Malone-Anuzskiewicz, Imokhai Okolo, Diane Lewis, Caitlin Castle, Robert Gippin and Kemp Boyd. Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking...
'Land That I Love': Meet the hype woman behind Cleveland Vibes
CLEVELAND — For Kaitie Nickel, Cleveland has become a part of her. "It's just a wonderful place to live," she tells 3News. Want to know her commitment to our city? Well, just take a look at the tattoo on her right arm that reads "CLEVE." "I just decided to...
3 Questions: Betsy Kling shares her love of meteorology with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — "Why did you become a mythologist?," was the first question our own Betsy Kling was asked when she sat down with a student reporter from the I Promise School. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
akronlife.com
330 Weddings: Cascade Valley park
Owen Gsellman and Katie Ferguson went on an ordinary walk through the woods on Owen’s Medina farm in November 2021. They sat on a porch swing to watch a beautiful sunset. Then Owen led Katie through a tunnel of lights to a clearing in the woods with s’mores, hot chocolate, balloons and string-lit trees. Amid that stunning display that Owen set up over a week, he proposed.
WKYC
Mission Possible: Cleveland Museum of Art embraces tech to connect the public with art
The Cleveland Museum of Art has a world class collection of art, spanning thousands of years. It can be intimidating and become a barrier for the public.
Retired Independence police officer survives heart scare, encourages healthy living
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — If you're looking for 62-year-old Dan Luciano, you can probably find him on his bike, riding around Northeast Ohio. "As far as cycling goes, I have always done something to stay fit," Dan tells us. "Things start to hurt more when you get into your 40s and 50s, as far as running goes, so as I switched from running to cycling when I was in my early to mid-50s, I loved it."
WKYC
Mission Possible: Cleveland Museum of Art taking interactive art to next level
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art set out to change how the public connects to art a decade ago, with great success. “We're always thinking about what are the audience's needs, what can we do? How can we make art relevant to all?” said Cleveland Museum of art Chief Digital Information Officer, Jane Alexander.
WKYC
