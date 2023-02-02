Prince William Might Have a New ‘Wingman’ After Strain in His Closest Relationship Says Body Language Expert

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Prince Harry once seemed close, but things changed over the years. They don’t appear to have the relationship they once had. As the brothers have grown up and started their own families, it seems the distance has grown wider between them. A body language expert discussed their relationship and weighed in on who appears to be Prince William’s new “wingman.”

Prince William needs trustworthy people in his corner, says expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SgaR_0kahAsda00
Prince William | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s tell-all interviews and his book, Spare , likely resulted in more distance between him and Prince William . Body language expert Judi James says the interviews probably didn’t help improve things between the brothers. She believes it’s important for William to have someone he can talk to without the fear of sensitive information being leaked to the media.

“William’s current and future roles and royal destiny mean he desperately needs friends with empathy, who can understand his lifestyle and any restrictions, or his need to occasionally blow off steam and be himself without stories getting back to the press,” James tells Express .

James tells the publication it’s vital for William to have people around him that he can trust. He will become king one day, so he must use his best judgment when it comes to his inner circle. According to James, Harry has “incinerated” William’s trust.

“He also needs to be able to trust,” says James. “His brother, friend, and wingman, Harry, has incinerated their trust. William has always seemed to be a reflective, cautious man who learns from mistakes in the past. His royal friends will need to be people he can love and trust unconditionally and that difficult criteria is currently throwing up two key candidates.”

A body language expert says Prince William might have a new ‘wingman’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwJAf_0kahAsda00
Prince William | Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage
Kate Middleton 'Takes the Lead' While Prince William 'Not as Confident' During Royal Engagement Says Body Language Expert

James says Mike Tindall (the husband of William’s cousin, Zara Tindall) is one person who seems like he could be a good friend. She also says William’s son, George, is someone he can lean on for support. James describes George as William’s new “wingman.”

“Many dads start to see their sons as friends once they get to George’s age but with William and George the bond is unique as both will be King,” says James. “This seems to have created a very empathetic relationship, with both also sharing a passion for things like football.”

“James adds, “As George gets older, he could become the wingman William will need. Princess Diana had hopes it would be Harry but now it is only George who will completely [understand] the pressures and demands on his father and who will actually be sharing them, as William shares with his own father, Charles.”

Our take

William also has the support of his wife, Kate Middleton. She should be the one he relies on during this time and when he eventually becomes king. It’s great that he seems to have a good relationship with his son, but Kate should be the first person William turns to. Their relationship will continue to strengthen as they encourage each other during the good times and bad.

Comments / 11

CDClvsTitle42
4d ago

William shouldn't trust Harry. Harry is smug, arrogant and should have stop using drugs a long time of ago because he can't "spare" any. Meghan and Harry may think they are on top now.......the fall is coming. Lies are like secrets someone always tells in the end. I think the majority of people wished nothing but happiness for them. The negative image they've been projecting of others sounds like they are just as negative.

Reply(3)
21
Lynn Agnew
3d ago

it is a shame, that such an old founded family is in the tabloids, headlines, and smug comments. I hope Harry and Megan are happy with what they've achieved. I can't stand that couple and I really wish they would go home.

Reply
7
gravelord nito
3d ago

William doesn't need a wing person seriously you don't always have to have someone you need to confide in about stuff... he has a wife... she is more than sufficient I'm sure... when you're in a position such as will you can't always trust just anyone... and to say George is it... he's a child... get real!

Reply
7
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

