The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation....
The 562

Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule

There’s only one playoff game today involving a Long Beach team, as the Cabrillo girls’ water polo team kicks off the 2022-23 winter playoffs for the city. Division 6 Wild Card: Cabrillo at Paloma Valley, 5 p.m. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports...
The 562

Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced

The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
The 562

Girls’ Soccer: CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Announced

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The top four Moore League girls’ soccer teams will start the 2023 CIF Southern Section playoffs in three divisions. The wild card games are Monday and the first round is Wednesday. Millikan is in...
The 562

The 562

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

