22 WSBT
Pinewood Elementary wins February 7 I Love to Read Challenge
Congratulations to Pinewood Elementary in Elkhart- they are the winner of the February 7 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Tuesday from WSBT 22 Anchor Kristen Bien. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30. Voting for the next round of...
22 WSBT
New, free schooling option in Elkhart will integrate arts into everyday academics
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Parents can now enroll their children in a new public-school option in Elkhart County. The Premier Arts Academy will open in the fall and will be the first kindergarten through 6th grade charter school in Elkhart. The school will be tuition free for students. It...
22 WSBT
South Bend Community School Corporation seeks feedback on facility planning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Major changes coming for South Bend schools, but the district wants to hear from the community first. Due to shrinking enrollment, the district says it is asking for feedback on three scenarios to better utilize buildings. In all three proposals, there are some schools...
22 WSBT
Plan moves forward to shape South Bend Community Schools' future
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Schools is sending out a survey to help develop the future of the district. This is part of the Facilities Master Plan, which could include closing buildings and schools. The survey will be available Monday followed by several community meetings:. Tuesday, February...
22 WSBT
Boys and Girls Club kids get first-hand look at dentistry
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Going to the dentist can be a scary experience for some children, but the Boys and Girls Club gave kids chance to learn all about it today. It is all thanks to a partnership between the Club and Anthem, the American Dental Association, and students in Ivy Tech's dental hygiene program.
22 WSBT
One dead, two juveniles injured in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — One woman is dead and two are injured after a crash in Elkhart County. The crash occurred Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., at County Road 20 and County Road 35, south of Middlebury. Tiffany Runyon, 31, of Elkhart, was traveling southbound on Country...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
22 WSBT
Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
22 WSBT
Jobs being cut by Stealth Enterprises
BRISTOL, Ind. (WSBT) — Dozens of local jobs are being cut. Stealth Enterprises, a cargo trailer manufacturing company, notified the state that it is cutting 53 jobs at its Bristol facility. The cuts took effect on December 31st. The employees were on temporary layoff status at that point. But...
22 WSBT
Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive
Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Right to Life protests against abortion pills sold at pharmacies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame's Right to Life protested abortion pills sold in pharmacies on Friday. The group held the gathering outside of Walgreens and CVS in South Bend. They say they want to keep the pills out of pharmacies across the state. Hoosier Voices for Life...
22 WSBT
Bald eagles captured on video in Constantine
WSBT photojournalist Mark Honaker was out this morning and spotted 5 bald eagles. Three adults and two juveniles. A seagull dive bombs the juvenile eagle.
Your News Local
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
