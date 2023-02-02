Troy Baker, the actor who portrayed Joel in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, has expressed an interest in returning to the role once again if The Last of Us Part 3 becomes a reality. Currently, it's not known what PlayStation developer Naughty Dog might be working on next. While some rumors and reports in recent months have suggested that the studio's next game will be The Last of Us Part 3, those in charge at Naughty Dog have been cagey about what's next. Regardless, if Part 3 were to happen, Baker has already made clear that he's down to be involved in any manner.

1 DAY AGO