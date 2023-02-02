Read full article on original website
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
The Last of Us Showrunner Promises Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit Fans Hard
As if The Last of Us hasn't already made us all cry enough, there's at least one upcoming moment involving Pedro Pascal's Joel that is sure to stomp all over our hearts. The latest comments come from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who says there's at least one impending moment that's sure to hit us right in our feels.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
The Last of Us Star Troy Baker Open to Returning in The Last of Us Part 3
Troy Baker, the actor who portrayed Joel in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, has expressed an interest in returning to the role once again if The Last of Us Part 3 becomes a reality. Currently, it's not known what PlayStation developer Naughty Dog might be working on next. While some rumors and reports in recent months have suggested that the studio's next game will be The Last of Us Part 3, those in charge at Naughty Dog have been cagey about what's next. Regardless, if Part 3 were to happen, Baker has already made clear that he's down to be involved in any manner.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Available Now
The new lineup of PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of February 2023 are now available to download. This past week, Sony announced that February's slate for PS Plus would look a bit different as more titles than normal would be accessible on the subscription platform in the month. Now, ...
Everything Everywhere All At Once Actor Harry Shum Jr. Says It Would Be "So Cool" To Do a DC Movie
Under new CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn, DC Studios is rolling out a strategy that will cast actors to appear across multiple media. Film, TV, and even animation and video games will all tie into a sprawling DC multiverse beginning in 2025 with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy. That information was already out when ...
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events ...
Why Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Have Quidditch
Hogwarts Legacy doesn't let players partake in Quidditch, unfortunately, but there is a reason! Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, except it's completely disconnected from that era. This game takes place in the late 1800s, long before Potter and Voldemort went toe to toe and obliterated the titular ...
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Unveiled: Price and Release Date
With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take ...
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games
A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
Peacock Exec Reveals Why Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster Revivals Were Cancelled
Two of the early original series for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, reboots of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster, were also among those that were early to be cancelled. The Punky Brewster revival ran for just one, ten-episode season before being cancelled in 2021 while Saved By the Bell fared just a bit better, ultimately getting a total of 20 episodes over two seasons before being officially cancelled in May 2022. Now, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, is revealing why both of those shows were cancelled with Rovner saying that the two series were just not "the right thing to lean into initially" for the platform.
