Eagles upend No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s with shutout victory
The color had finally returned to Dylan Vornwald’s face. “He was about that color gray at the end of the game last Tuesday,” Eden Prairie boys hockey head coach Mike Terwilliger said, equating Vornwald’s pallor after Tuesday’s game in Stillwater to a carbon fiber hockey stick leaning against the wall. The junior defenseman had been [...]
EPLN Sports & Events Calendar | Week of Feb. 6
Monday, Feb. 6 No events are scheduled. Tuesday, Feb. 7 A big week for Eagles sports and events kicks off on Tuesday with the girls gymnastics team hosting Minneapolis Southwest for a varsity scrimmage in the EPHS small gym room 233. Competition begins at 5 p.m. Coming off wins over Edina and Minnetonka last week, [...]
Zamboni woes: Eagles twice put on ice by stalled machine
For the second time this season, a game involving the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team was delayed by a Zamboni malfunction. The third period between the Eagles and Holy Angels was in a holding pattern Friday night, while the crew at the Eden Prairie Community Center tried to get the rink-locked Zamboni off [...]
A thrilling finish to emotional night for Eagles girls hockey
Head coach Steve Persian sat alone on the Eagles’ bench at Eden Prairie Community Center Friday night, after his girls hockey team had defeated Holy Angels in overtime. It was senior night for the Eagles, marking their last game of the regular season. And they certainly rose to meet the moment, writing the perfect ending [...]
Sports update: Eagles upset Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-0
The Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team upset No. 5 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-0 on Saturday night at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. Eagles junior forward Teddy Townsend (28) snapped a shot from the slot to find the five-hole for the game-winning goal midway through the second period. Photo by Rick Olson Check [...]
Brent Rickenbach
Brent Levi Rickenbach, 59, of Chanhassen, died peacefully in his home on Friday, Feb. 3. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Emily, Levi, and Sarah Rickenbach; parents, Richard and Marilynne Rickenbach; brothers, Brad (Meg) Rickenbach and Brian (Jennifer) Rickenbach; parents-in-law, Walter and Ardis Rafteseth; siblings-in-law, Diann Johnson, Karin (Dean) Peterson, David (Catherine) Rafteseth; [...]
Ruth Kelly Hustad
Ruth Kelly Hustad, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Edina, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early September. Our beloved Mom and Gram (Ruth, “Ruthie, Ru”) will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. She lived a truly amazing 89 years. Ruth was born on Sept. 28, [...]
EP college students graduate, named to dean’s lists
Several colleges and universities have named Eden Prairie students to their respective dean’s list. Others have announced graduations. EPLN relies on schools to send us this information. If you don’t see your student’s school listed, please send your student’s name, the school’s name and location, award (e.g., dean’s list), year in school, and major to editor@eplocalnews.org [...]
Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS
When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
Retired EP teachers share their love of sled dog racing with kids
Two former Eden Lake Elementary teachers are sharing their passion for sled dog racing with elementary school students across the metro area. Longtime friends and colleagues Sheryl Cater and John Clay retired from teaching a couple of years ago. Now, they are volunteering some of their free time to educate children about the sport they [...]
EP nonprofit is part of sled dog’s overcoming-great-odds story
It’s been a nice run for a racing sled dog named Wildfire and the Eden Prairie animal hospital that put him back in the game. Wildfire was part of a team of dogs that helped musher Sarah Keefer of Burnsville finish third in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon from Jan. 29-31. Keefer was [...]
EPHS staging comedy ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Feb. 2-4
Audiences should prepare to be highly entertained by Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) Drama Club’s upcoming performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Shows will be performed at the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 4. Viewers will [...]
Tavern 4 & 5 to close temporarily for upgrades, reopen on Feb. 13
Tavern 4 & 5 Bar & Grill in Eden Prairie will temporarily close for renovations, halting operations starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 13, after making updates to its kitchen and dining room facilities. Dave Guistolise, director of operations for Nova Restaurants, which owns Tavern [...]
SouthWest Station waiting area near completion
The new SouthWest Station passenger waiting area on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie is in its final stages of construction. According to Friday’s Metro Green Line Extension weekly construction update, crews are performing the final checks on the building’s interior elements, such as lighting, HVAC, and safety and security systems. By spring of this year, [...]
Dairy Queen parking lot changes on council agenda
Improvements to the Dairy Queen parking lot to remedy congestion between dine-in patrons who are parking their cars or leaving and those using the drive-through are among the items being considered by the Eden Prairie City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting. Under Dairy Queen’s proposed plan, the existing parking lot would be re-striped [...]
Suspect sought in Lucky’s Station robbery
The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the colorfully-dressed robbery suspect of a city business Thursday morning. The suspect entered Lucky’s Station, 13991 Anderson Lakes Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., took money from the register and fled on foot. No weapon was implied or seen. If you recognize the [...]
