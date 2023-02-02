ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

EPLN Sports & Events Calendar | Week of Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 6 No events are scheduled. Tuesday, Feb. 7 A big week for Eagles sports and events kicks off on Tuesday with the girls gymnastics team hosting Minneapolis Southwest for a varsity scrimmage in the EPHS small gym room 233. Competition begins at 5 p.m.  Coming off wins over Edina and Minnetonka last week, [...]
Brent Rickenbach

Brent Levi Rickenbach, 59, of Chanhassen, died peacefully in his home on Friday, Feb. 3.  He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Emily, Levi, and Sarah Rickenbach; parents, Richard and Marilynne Rickenbach; brothers, Brad (Meg) Rickenbach and Brian (Jennifer) Rickenbach; parents-in-law, Walter and Ardis Rafteseth; siblings-in-law, Diann Johnson, Karin (Dean) Peterson, David (Catherine) Rafteseth; [...]
Ruth Kelly Hustad

Ruth Kelly Hustad, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Edina, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early September.  Our beloved Mom and Gram (Ruth, “Ruthie, Ru”) will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. She lived a truly amazing 89 years.  Ruth was born on Sept. 28, [...]
EP college students graduate, named to dean’s lists

Several colleges and universities have named Eden Prairie students to their respective dean’s list. Others have announced graduations. EPLN relies on schools to send us this information. If you don’t see your student’s school listed, please send your student’s name, the school’s name and location, award (e.g., dean’s list), year in school, and major to editor@eplocalnews.org [...]
Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS

When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
SouthWest Station waiting area near completion

The new SouthWest Station passenger waiting area on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie is in its final stages of construction. According to Friday’s Metro Green Line Extension weekly construction update, crews are performing the final checks on the building’s interior elements, such as lighting, HVAC, and safety and security systems. By spring of this year, [...]
Dairy Queen parking lot changes on council agenda

Improvements to the Dairy Queen parking lot to remedy congestion between dine-in patrons who are parking their cars or leaving and those using the drive-through are among the items being considered by the Eden Prairie City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting. Under Dairy Queen’s proposed plan, the existing parking lot would be re-striped [...]
Suspect sought in Lucky’s Station robbery

The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the colorfully-dressed robbery suspect of a city business Thursday morning. The suspect entered Lucky’s Station, 13991 Anderson Lakes Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., took money from the register and fled on foot. No weapon was implied or seen. If you recognize the [...]
