Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Relative could face charges after 6-year-old boy dies in Detroit house fire

DETROIT – The relative of a 6-year-old boy is in police custody and could be facing charges after the boy died Sunday in a Detroit house fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Detroit police say a 6-year-old boy was left home alone at a house on Lindsay Street on the city’s west side. A fire somehow started at the home, and ultimately killed the boy.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two dead in Taylor as shooting investigation gets underway

TAYLOR, Mich. – A deadly shooting investigation is underway after two people are found dead inside a home in Taylor. The discovery was made late Monday night at a home on Wick Road, near Pardee and Telegraph. Update: Boyfriend, girlfriend die in apparent murder-suicide at Taylor home, sources say.
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What is swatting? Making or reporting fake threats is a serious crime

Four Michigan school districts were the targets of swatting on Tuesday. Swatting is when someone calls emergency services in an attempt to send police, or a SWAT team, to a certain location. Michigan State Police said that K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos have been targeted in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat

DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing

ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man last seen raking leaves down the street from his house disappeared 11 years ago

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been missing for 11 years. Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012, in Detroit. He was raking leaves down the street from where he lived. Jones was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve button-up dress shirt. He has a pin in his hip from when he broke it and he may have medical hardware in his leg. Jones was 56 years old when he vanished. He would be 67 years old now.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia police looking for women who attempted to steal over $1K worth of products from Walmart

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple of women who tried to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Livonia Walmart. Livonia police posted on Facebook that a couple of women were trying to walk out of the Plymouth Road store with over $1,400 worth of merchandise in their carts on Jan. 31. When store employees confronted the suspects, they fled the store and left in a dark colored pick-up truck.
LIVONIA, MI

