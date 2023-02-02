DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO