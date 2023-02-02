Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Relative could face charges after 6-year-old boy dies in Detroit house fire
DETROIT – The relative of a 6-year-old boy is in police custody and could be facing charges after the boy died Sunday in a Detroit house fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Detroit police say a 6-year-old boy was left home alone at a house on Lindsay Street on the city’s west side. A fire somehow started at the home, and ultimately killed the boy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two dead in Taylor as shooting investigation gets underway
TAYLOR, Mich. – A deadly shooting investigation is underway after two people are found dead inside a home in Taylor. The discovery was made late Monday night at a home on Wick Road, near Pardee and Telegraph. Update: Boyfriend, girlfriend die in apparent murder-suicide at Taylor home, sources say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl who disappeared, left note still missing more than 3 months later
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who disappeared more than three months ago in Ann Arbor, leaving behind a note, is still missing. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Oct. 19 at her home on Pheasant Run Circle in Ann Arbor. Officials said she wrote a note...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I feel numb’: Mother of rapper found dead in Highland Park apartment heartbroken over murder
The mother of one of the three rappers found dead in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex spoke out through her heartbreak. Montoya Givens and two friends were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side. But, that performance was canceled, and they were never heard from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What is swatting? Making or reporting fake threats is a serious crime
Four Michigan school districts were the targets of swatting on Tuesday. Swatting is when someone calls emergency services in an attempt to send police, or a SWAT team, to a certain location. Michigan State Police said that K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos have been targeted in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat
DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man in Troy cop car uses ‘Hey Siri’ to set up alibi with phone out of reach -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi. A man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing
ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County officials looking for man who robbed, shot Pontiac Boost Mobile store clerk
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who robbed and shot a clerk at a Boost Mobile in Pontiac. The robbery took place on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue. Deputies were called to the situation when a report was made that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State trooper seriously hurt in crash caused by pickup truck in Oakland County, police say
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash caused by a pickup truck in Oakland County, officials said. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. The trooper...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pickup crashes head-on into trooper while trying to pass salt truck in Oakland County, MSP says
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Michigan State Police trooper while trying to pass a salt truck in Oakland County, according to authorities. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Groveland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor holding student video competition to address increased violence in schools
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has implemented a competition for students to spread messages to their peers about school threats, violence, weapons and bullying. Macomb County schools saw a record number of school threats in 2022, which can put teachers, students and their families...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Community mourns the violent death of Detroit child -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Family, friends gather in Detroit to remember 5-year-old killed in case of child abuse. A vigil was held for the 5-year-old Detroit boy who died...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man dead, 2 injured in crash after driver pulled into traffic, hit by SUV
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One man is dead and two people are injured after a traffic crash took place in Independence Township on Saturday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old man was fatally injured in a crash Saturday at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Deer Lake Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man last seen raking leaves down the street from his house disappeared 11 years ago
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been missing for 11 years. Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012, in Detroit. He was raking leaves down the street from where he lived. Jones was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve button-up dress shirt. He has a pin in his hip from when he broke it and he may have medical hardware in his leg. Jones was 56 years old when he vanished. He would be 67 years old now.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia police looking for women who attempted to steal over $1K worth of products from Walmart
LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple of women who tried to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Livonia Walmart. Livonia police posted on Facebook that a couple of women were trying to walk out of the Plymouth Road store with over $1,400 worth of merchandise in their carts on Jan. 31. When store employees confronted the suspects, they fled the store and left in a dark colored pick-up truck.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Farmington Hills. The accident caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County, but traffic has since reopened. Farmington Hills police...
