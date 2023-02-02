Read full article on original website
Shib
4d ago
In other words, there is no respect for citizens' rights and a lot of illegal searches and seizures going to happen.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
The victim also reportedly tried to follow, but fell while chasing her. Going to the super bowl is a reality for several UT students. The business school students are going to Glendale, Arizona to work some of the events around the game. It’s part of a program called Big Orange Combine.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says. Updated: 20 hours ago. The victim also...
indherald.com
D.A. Effler announces initiative to stop drug flow from Detroit to East Tennessee
Several District Attorneys General for East Tennessee last week announced a new joint initiative focused on disrupting the drug trafficking pipeline between Detroit, Michigan, and East Tennessee. 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, 5th Judicial District Attorney General Ryan Desmond, 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, 7th Judicial...
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue. Updated: 9 hours ago. Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue. University of...
thebig1063.com
Two Middlesboro Men Federally Indicted on Drug Charges
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, 36-year-old Brian Patterson and 36-year-old William Patterson, both of Middlesboro, were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Methamphetamine. These indictments come after a lengthy investigation of both suspects by...
wvlt.tv
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says. Updated: 3 hours ago. The victim also...
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
wvlt.tv
Invest Appalachia funds community improvement projects
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Updated: 6 hours ago. The victim also reportedly tried to follow, but fell while chasing her. Demolition to...
wymt.com
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A theft complaint turned into much more this weekend in Whitley County. On Sunday, Sheriff Bill Elliotte was on his way to another call when he overheard a call about a theft at a store in the Canada Town community. In a post on the...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Man sent to prison for killing teen girl in Smoky Mountains Spur car crash
The family of a 19-year-old Ohio girl killed from injuries sustained in a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were present when the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Testimony from prosecutors in federal court said data from the automobile driven by Bryce Allen Axline, 21,...
wvlt.tv
Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62, officials said. The accident was not a wreck, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the victim, later identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, was hit by a car and then succumbed to their injuries.
wvlt.tv
Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forest Service officials are planning a prescribed burn in Cocke County, set for Tuesday. The burn is planned to be started on the Lemon Gap Quad off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B. According to an announcement from the Forest Service, the burn will be...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Crashing Into Ditch Following Alleged Domestic Situation
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1/5/23, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were dispatched to Ellison Bend Rd in Southern Whitley County regarding a physical domestic. While en route to the call, dispatch provided a vehicle description that was involved in the domestic and reported it had left the scene. Deputy Patrick passed the vehicle on Wolfe Creek River Rd and turned to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle then veered off and wrecked into a ditch before Deputy Patrick had a chance to catch up. A male that was involved in the domestic situation was located in the vehicle. The operator was transported by EMS to Baptist Hospital. After conducting an investigation, it was determined the male passenger potentially caused the collision by reaching with his foot across to the driver’s side and applying the brakes.
wvlt.tv
Car crashes into Gibbs High School
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials. KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m., officials with the office said. The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD. At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.
