Yuma, AZ

City of Yuma invites community for public meeting on upgrades to intersection

By Faith Rodriquez
 4 days ago
Future upgrades to Avenue C and 18th Street intersection

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will host an open house about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street.

The public meeting will be on Monday, February 13 in the cafeteria of Cibola High School located at 4100 W. 20th Street.

The City of Yuma said residents can ask questions and learn about the future upgrades and there will be a brief presentation.

According to the press release, the project will construct a traffic signal at the intersection with video detection and added lighting, reconstructed sidewalk ramps, and a new pedestrian crosswalk.

The plans could be complete in April and construction could begin this summer which could last about four months said the City of Yuma.

If you're not able to attend the meeting but wish to leave a comment or ask questions, you can contact the CIP Project Manager Luis Ruiz at luis.ruiz@yumaaz.gov.

