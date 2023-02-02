Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Birmingham’s 1st Annual Black Male Summit Draws Top Area Leaders
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr stood before a group of nearly 100 Black men on Saturday at the first annual Birmingham Black Male Summit and “spoke from the heart,” he said. “To be in this room with a bunch of African American men, and there are no...
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
UAB Department of Physics receives national award
The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
Alabama Softball Opens Their Season This Weekend
As the new Alabama softball season starts this Friday at Rhoads Stadium, head coach Patrick Murphy expressed his excitement for what transfers Emma Broadfoot and Faith Hensley will bring to the team this season. “Great pop,” Murphy said of both Hensley and Broadfoot. “I think they're going to add some...
Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
Birmingham (AL)’s $81M Budget Surplus Means Good News for Fire Department
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said tourists, visitors and local residents who got out and spent money after the COVID-19 shutdown helped the city have a massive economic rebound. “I’m going to send a big shout out to our citizens as well as guests and visitors coming into our town,” Woodfin...
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa
MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
Lane closures to start on I-65 in Shelby County
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be planned lane closures on I-65 throughout the week.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game vs the Gators at Coleman Coliseum.
