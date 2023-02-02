ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Yellowhammer News

UAB Department of Physics receives national award

The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Softball Opens Their Season This Weekend

As the new Alabama softball season starts this Friday at Rhoads Stadium, head coach Patrick Murphy expressed his excitement for what transfers Emma Broadfoot and Faith Hensley will bring to the team this season. “Great pop,” Murphy said of both Hensley and Broadfoot. “I think they're going to add some...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
NORTHPORT, AL
95.3 The Bear

YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa

MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
