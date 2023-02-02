Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
appenmedia.com
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
fox5atlanta.com
Project aims to preserve Lithonia’s Bruce Street School
LITHONIA, Ga. - It’s funny, the things you remember about school. For Allene Smith Harper, it’s the sound of the bell, the smell of the kitchen, and the feeling of the chilly morning air. "We had to get up early in the morning, and it was cold," says...
The Citizen Online
Newnan celebrates opening of latest section of 26-mile multi-purpose trail
The City of Newnan will celebrate the completion of the LINC’s Section C and host a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. (473 Greison Trail). While walkers, runners and bicycle riders are welcome, motorized vehicles like golf carts are banned from using the 12-foot wide paved path.
fox5atlanta.com
Jewish Georgia State Representative finds anti-Semitic message on North Fulton County driveway
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Over the first full weekend of February, North Fulton County residents reported anti-Jewish flyers dumped on their lawns by a hate group. One of the recipients of those messages was a lawmaker who just happens to be working on a bill aimed at combating hate. "You...
fox5atlanta.com
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Some supplies you should have to survive the storm
It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week across the state of Georgia. It’s been less than a month since the devastating January tornado outbreak but Mother Nature’s fiercest storms are typically in the spring. Fox 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey went to Spalding County to see how the tornado-ravaged community is preparing the next round of severe weather.
henrycountytimes.com
UGA Extension Office holding plant sale
The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT raid forest near planned Atlanta police, fire training facility again
Yet another operation to clear the forest near the planned Atlanta police and fire training facility in DeKalb County took place Monday morning. Heavily armed SWAT Team members in armored trucks rolled in to clear out protestors so construction workers could do their job.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Homelessness in Coweta County
As the temperature started to drop one Monday afternoon, the Newnan City Church parking lot was filling up. A tiny dog wrapped in an equally tiny, well-loved pink dog sweater, peered out the driver’s window of an old white sedan. She perched comfortably on the driver’s lap as they...
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
fox5atlanta.com
Friends honor life of popular Atlanta nightclub owner murdered
Michael Gidewon, 50, was the co-owner of Republic Nightclub. Police say he was killed late Saturday night after kicking out an unruly customer. Memorials continue to pour in for the beloved Atlanta business owner.
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
'You can smell the trash' | Icon Midtown residents start petition to get rent reduced after issues add up
ATLANTA — Residents of the Icon Midtown Apartments are banding together against their complex to discount their rent as they deal with a myriad of problems. One resident, Ryan St. John, said there have been lingering issues after pipes burst in December. He showed our reporters what the current situation looks like.
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
Just like his name, Champ has a new family and is heading home as a champ.
Comments / 0