Newnan, GA

Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Project aims to preserve Lithonia’s Bruce Street School

LITHONIA, Ga. - It’s funny, the things you remember about school. For Allene Smith Harper, it’s the sound of the bell, the smell of the kitchen, and the feeling of the chilly morning air. "We had to get up early in the morning, and it was cold," says...
LITHONIA, GA
The Citizen Online

Newnan celebrates opening of latest section of 26-mile multi-purpose trail

The City of Newnan will celebrate the completion of the LINC’s Section C and host a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. (473 Greison Trail). While walkers, runners and bicycle riders are welcome, motorized vehicles like golf carts are banned from using the 12-foot wide paved path.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Some supplies you should have to survive the storm

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week across the state of Georgia. It’s been less than a month since the devastating January tornado outbreak but Mother Nature’s fiercest storms are typically in the spring. Fox 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey went to Spalding County to see how the tornado-ravaged community is preparing the next round of severe weather.
GEORGIA STATE
henrycountytimes.com

UGA Extension Office holding plant sale

The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Newnan Times-Herald

Homelessness in Coweta County

As the temperature started to drop one Monday afternoon, the Newnan City Church parking lot was filling up. A tiny dog wrapped in an equally tiny, well-loved pink dog sweater, peered out the driver’s window of an old white sedan. She perched comfortably on the driver’s lap as they...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA

