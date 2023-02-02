Read full article on original website
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. It all started at about 5:50 p.m.,...
Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland hit-and-run
PORLTAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a driver who left the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5. Police said North Victory...
Old Town businesses reflect on progress as city continues 90-day reset plan on east side
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last March the city of Portland launched a 90-day reset plan for the Old Town neighborhood. Now a similar effort is underway on the Central Eastside. Jessie Burke is the chair for the Old Town Community Association. She tells KATU after setting goals to improve safety, cleanliness, and accessibility, things are looking better.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Mt. Scott area of Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing gun and harassment charges after an hours-long standoff in the Mt. Scott area on Sunday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Clackamas County deputies were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic incident in the...
Man accused of stabbing someone during two attempted carjackings in Salem parking lots
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone during an attempted carjacking early Monday morning before trying to steal another car in the area. The first incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Mega Foods Store on Devonshire Avenue NE.
Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a fight Saturday morning. Police say one man was shot near Southeast 2nd and Morrison. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say no immediate arrests were made and they continue...
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
SE Division residents express concerns about raised medians
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to PBOT, one of the most dangerous streets in Portland is SE Division Street. Back in September of last year, PBOT wrapped up the Outer Division Safety Project. Now, almost five months later, KATU asked what results they're seeing from the project. PBOT said, "We...
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
Cirque du Soleil - Corteo Ticket Giveaway
KATU / CIRQUE DU SOLEIL - CORTEO - TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Cirque du Soleil - Corteo - Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Strike no more! City of Portland, labor unions reach tentative agreement Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland and its labor workers have come to a tentative agreement, ending the strike Sunday morning. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland city laborers strike. “Our members have done it! The strength of our unity of strike, and at the bargaining table has resulted in...
New Clackamas County Courthouse breaks ground, expected to be open in 2025
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Work has now started on the new courthouse for Clackamas County. The courthouse is scheduled to open in mid-2025. Officials working with Clackamas County say that the new courthouse will create hundreds of local jobs, and provide opportunities for local businesses as well. Tootie Smith,...
Purr-fect day at the Portland Cat Extravaganza
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some people had a pur-fect day at the cat extravaganza this weekend! This family furr-iendly had cat adoptions from local rescues, and cat competitions and visitors were able to learn more about their favorite furry friends. “My favorite part is getting to see all the cats,...
Beaverton bank stabbing murder suspect ruled fit for trial, 3 years after alleged crime
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Following a 2-day fitness hearing in late January, Washington County Judge Ricardo Menchaca ruled that Salvador Martinez-Romero is mentally fit for trial. Martinez-Romero is accused of killing Janet Risch and wounding several others with a knife during a Wells Fargo bank robbery and attempted escape in 2019.
Police arrest 39-year-old individual for allegedly shooting gun in Hillsboro backyard
Hillsboro Police say they took a 39-year-old man into custody Saturday morning. At 9 a.m., police responded to a call near the intersection of Northeast 20th Place and Northeast Hyde Street. Neighbors told police they heard hearing gunshots in the backyard of a nearby house. When police arrived, they made...
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
Local "Jeopardy!" Reigning Champ Matthew Marcus
Last week Portland’s own Matthew Marcus showed his trivia powers and won in a landslide victory on "Jeopardy!". The reigning “Jeopardy!” champ joined us all the way from England to share more about his experience on the hit show. Will Matthew retain his title? Find out tonight at 7:00 on "Jeopardy!”, right here on KATU!
Have You Seen Him? Police ask for help finding missing, endangered Gresham man
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 22-year-old who is in need of medication was reported missing in Gresham on Sunday night, and police are asking for help in bringing him home safe. Wesley Ash was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he walked to the Rockwood Library, but did not return home.
Maurice Lucas Foundation: Teaching Life Lessons through Education and Sport
Maurice Lucas was known as "The Enforcer" for the Portland Trail Blazers, helping bring a championship to the city. Off the court, he was know for his dedication to the community. Maurice Lucas passed away in 2010 but his spirit lives on with the foundation that bears his name. His son, David Lucas, joined us to share more about his father and the Maurice Lucas Foundation, along with ways you can help.
Richard Bloom- Floral Design for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and of course, that means flowers! Our favorite florist, Richard Bloom of R Bloom's of Lake Oswego joined us with tips on how to go beyond roses for the special day. Visit R Bloom's of Lake Oswego at 267 A Ave. or check...
