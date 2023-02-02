ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland hit-and-run

PORLTAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a driver who left the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5. Police said North Victory...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a fight Saturday morning. Police say one man was shot near Southeast 2nd and Morrison. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say no immediate arrests were made and they continue...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

SE Division residents express concerns about raised medians

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to PBOT, one of the most dangerous streets in Portland is SE Division Street. Back in September of last year, PBOT wrapped up the Outer Division Safety Project. Now, almost five months later, KATU asked what results they're seeing from the project. PBOT said, "We...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cirque du Soleil - Corteo Ticket Giveaway

KATU / CIRQUE DU SOLEIL - CORTEO - TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Cirque du Soleil - Corteo - Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Purr-fect day at the Portland Cat Extravaganza

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some people had a pur-fect day at the cat extravaganza this weekend! This family furr-iendly had cat adoptions from local rescues, and cat competitions and visitors were able to learn more about their favorite furry friends. “My favorite part is getting to see all the cats,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Local "Jeopardy!" Reigning Champ Matthew Marcus

Last week Portland’s own Matthew Marcus showed his trivia powers and won in a landslide victory on "Jeopardy!". The reigning “Jeopardy!” champ joined us all the way from England to share more about his experience on the hit show. Will Matthew retain his title? Find out tonight at 7:00 on "Jeopardy!”, right here on KATU!
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Maurice Lucas Foundation: Teaching Life Lessons through Education and Sport

Maurice Lucas was known as "The Enforcer" for the Portland Trail Blazers, helping bring a championship to the city. Off the court, he was know for his dedication to the community. Maurice Lucas passed away in 2010 but his spirit lives on with the foundation that bears his name. His son, David Lucas, joined us to share more about his father and the Maurice Lucas Foundation, along with ways you can help.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Richard Bloom- Floral Design for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and of course, that means flowers! Our favorite florist, Richard Bloom of R Bloom's of Lake Oswego joined us with tips on how to go beyond roses for the special day. Visit R Bloom's of Lake Oswego at 267 A Ave. or check...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy