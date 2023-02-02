Maurice Lucas was known as "The Enforcer" for the Portland Trail Blazers, helping bring a championship to the city. Off the court, he was know for his dedication to the community. Maurice Lucas passed away in 2010 but his spirit lives on with the foundation that bears his name. His son, David Lucas, joined us to share more about his father and the Maurice Lucas Foundation, along with ways you can help.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO