ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Falls, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

NMU hosts Wildcat Wellness Health Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s School of Health and Human Performance hosted the Wildcat Wellness Health Fair Tuesday. A host of campus and community organizations packed the Northern Center ballrooms to promote health and wellness. Each booth had resources and information on all aspects of physical and mental health. Some of the organizations at the Wildcat Wellness Health Fair were the Marquette Food Co-op, the Women’s Center, and Marquette Nutrition.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Dentistry of the Heart’ will return to Iron Mountain for 17th year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free dental work event in Dickinson County is back this month. The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain has hosted its “Dentistry of the Heart” program for 17 years. It provides free dental care for anyone 18 or older in need. Staff hope to serve around 200 people. The program provides provide cleanings, extractions, and fillings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Barrel + Beam hosts 2nd Paper Airplane Contest

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families raced paper airplanes through Barrel + Beam Brewery in Marquette Township Sunday. Both kids and adults folded their planes for various distance contests. This is the second year the brewery has held this event. Bartender Aidan Anderson said the event is about creating an...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival continued Saturday with a fishing tournament. South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Cash prizes were awarded to the anglers with the longest perch, longest walleye, and largest pike. There were also door prizes and a raffle for new members.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Event to offer resources, highlight small business across the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s annual meeting and SBAM business success meeting is happening at NMU’s Northern Center February 16. Every year the group uses the meeting as an opportunity to highlight the work of small businesses across Upper Michigan, as well as provide resources and information for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPHCS awarded Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant for 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) and the Region 1 Perinatal Collaborative have been awarded $50,000 in grant funding for the Upper Peninsula Maternal Opioid Misuse (UP MOM) Model program through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) hosted its first-ever construction banquet Saturday evening at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris. Executive Director Michael Smith said this banquet was made to recognize apprentices. “We are celebrating our apprentice of the year for 2022,” said Smith. “Then...
HARRIS, MI
WLUC

Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County dental office will be celebrating February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month. On Tuesday, Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn will provide free dental care for kids 18 and under in honor of “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The office will do fillings, cleanings, extractions, sealants, and fluoride.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meteorologist Jennifer Perez hosts Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson giving us all a glimpse into the winter season so far (hint, it’s been warm, and she tells us why)! Plus, Jessica Mariin Glomp stops by the studio to have fun ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Lakers Score Three Unanswered in Third to Win 4-2

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team dropped game one of the Cappo Cup final by a score of 4-2 after Lake State scored three straight goals in the third period. The Wildcats fall to 12-15-0 overall and 8-11-0 against CCHA opponents, and the Lakers improve to 6-21-2 overall, and 5-15-1 against CCHA opponents. The Wildcats had a 2-1 lead halfway through the third period, but three unanswered LSSU goals fueled a Laker comeback. The Wildcats had the edge in shots and the faceoff circle, outshooting LSSU 32-26 and going 36 of 60 in the dot.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan rallies for gritty win over Wayne State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Down by as many as 17 in the first half, the Wildcats (17-6, 9-4) slowly rallied for an old-fashioned comeback win over the visiting Wayne State Warriors (7-12, 4-8) on Saturday at the Berry Events Center. It was a struggle early on for the Wildcats, as they trailed 27-10 over halfway through the first half. The Green and Gold seemingly couldn’t get shots to fall, had struggle keeping care of the ball, and ran into a hot-shooting streak from the Warriors early on.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Nate Abel leads the Huskies past the Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nate Abel came off the bench and scored a team-high 15 points as Michigan Tech seized its third straight victory Saturday afternoon over Saginaw Valley State 75-67 at SDC Gymnasium. The win helped the Huskies get within a half-game of the final GLIAC Tournament playoff position in the conference standings.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Enough is enough’: Baraga County prosecutor nixes plea bargain offers for meth charges

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph P. O’Leary says he will no longer offer plea bargains for meth-related offenses, effective Tuesday. Plea bargains are a tool used in criminal proceedings all over the U.S. for achieving justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions in a cost-effective, timely manner.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is in jail following a high-speed chase in Iron Mountain Monday morning. The Iron Mountain Police Department said an IMPD officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a white pickup truck on Carpenter Avenue near F Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The truck, however, fled East-bound on F Street as the officer approached the truck on foot.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy