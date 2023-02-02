Read full article on original website
NMU hosts Wildcat Wellness Health Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s School of Health and Human Performance hosted the Wildcat Wellness Health Fair Tuesday. A host of campus and community organizations packed the Northern Center ballrooms to promote health and wellness. Each booth had resources and information on all aspects of physical and mental health. Some of the organizations at the Wildcat Wellness Health Fair were the Marquette Food Co-op, the Women’s Center, and Marquette Nutrition.
Houghton County eateries to host food-themed MTU Winter Carnival all-nighter event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival week has arrived, and with it comes a variety of detailed snow statues, all built around this year’s event theme of food. Students will work in the upcoming all-night build to complete their statues. Like in years past,...
‘Dentistry of the Heart’ will return to Iron Mountain for 17th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free dental work event in Dickinson County is back this month. The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain has hosted its “Dentistry of the Heart” program for 17 years. It provides free dental care for anyone 18 or older in need. Staff hope to serve around 200 people. The program provides provide cleanings, extractions, and fillings.
Barrel + Beam hosts 2nd Paper Airplane Contest
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families raced paper airplanes through Barrel + Beam Brewery in Marquette Township Sunday. Both kids and adults folded their planes for various distance contests. This is the second year the brewery has held this event. Bartender Aidan Anderson said the event is about creating an...
Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival continued Saturday with a fishing tournament. South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Cash prizes were awarded to the anglers with the longest perch, longest walleye, and largest pike. There were also door prizes and a raffle for new members.
Event to offer resources, highlight small business across the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s annual meeting and SBAM business success meeting is happening at NMU’s Northern Center February 16. Every year the group uses the meeting as an opportunity to highlight the work of small businesses across Upper Michigan, as well as provide resources and information for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
UPHCS awarded Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant for 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) and the Region 1 Perinatal Collaborative have been awarded $50,000 in grant funding for the Upper Peninsula Maternal Opioid Misuse (UP MOM) Model program through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.
UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) hosted its first-ever construction banquet Saturday evening at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris. Executive Director Michael Smith said this banquet was made to recognize apprentices. “We are celebrating our apprentice of the year for 2022,” said Smith. “Then...
Iron Mountain Public Schools celebrates counselors during national recognition week
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools across the country are celebrating the work counselors do for students. The first full week of February is National School Counseling Week. Iron Mountain Public Schools has one counselor and one student success coach available for students. Both staff members try and meet the...
Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County dental office will be celebrating February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month. On Tuesday, Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn will provide free dental care for kids 18 and under in honor of “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The office will do fillings, cleanings, extractions, sealants, and fluoride.
Upper Peninsula Luge Club opens track during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula luge track was open to the public on Saturday. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is based in Ishpeming opens their track to everyone over the weekends. This week they were working in conjunction with Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival. The track manager,...
UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meteorologist Jennifer Perez hosts Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson giving us all a glimpse into the winter season so far (hint, it’s been warm, and she tells us why)! Plus, Jessica Mariin Glomp stops by the studio to have fun ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.
The Courtyards Bar, Huron Mountain Bakery teaming up to bring you a night of sweet treats
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your sweetie for a night of sweet treats at The Courtyards Bar. It’s teaming up with Huron Mountain Bakery to bring you ‘Cookies and Cocoa’. At the bar, you’ll have the chance to build your own hot cocoa with plenty of options,...
Relief for buyers? Realtor Stephanie Jones has the latest on the UP housing market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On a national level, there’s some relief to the housing market as interest rates fall slightly and more homes are going up for sale. Marquette-based Realtor Stephanie Jones says it’s still a competitive market in the Upper Peninsula, and buyers better prepare to pay up.
Three-point shooting not enough as NMU women’s basketball falls to Wayne State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (12-10, 7-6) had a fierce competition against the Wayne State University Warriors (11-9, 4-8), and despite shooting 10-19 from deep, the ‘Cats fell by a mere 69-64 margin at the Berry Events Center on Saturday. With the...
Lakers Score Three Unanswered in Third to Win 4-2
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team dropped game one of the Cappo Cup final by a score of 4-2 after Lake State scored three straight goals in the third period. The Wildcats fall to 12-15-0 overall and 8-11-0 against CCHA opponents, and the Lakers improve to 6-21-2 overall, and 5-15-1 against CCHA opponents. The Wildcats had a 2-1 lead halfway through the third period, but three unanswered LSSU goals fueled a Laker comeback. The Wildcats had the edge in shots and the faceoff circle, outshooting LSSU 32-26 and going 36 of 60 in the dot.
Northern Michigan rallies for gritty win over Wayne State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Down by as many as 17 in the first half, the Wildcats (17-6, 9-4) slowly rallied for an old-fashioned comeback win over the visiting Wayne State Warriors (7-12, 4-8) on Saturday at the Berry Events Center. It was a struggle early on for the Wildcats, as they trailed 27-10 over halfway through the first half. The Green and Gold seemingly couldn’t get shots to fall, had struggle keeping care of the ball, and ran into a hot-shooting streak from the Warriors early on.
Nate Abel leads the Huskies past the Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nate Abel came off the bench and scored a team-high 15 points as Michigan Tech seized its third straight victory Saturday afternoon over Saginaw Valley State 75-67 at SDC Gymnasium. The win helped the Huskies get within a half-game of the final GLIAC Tournament playoff position in the conference standings.
‘Enough is enough’: Baraga County prosecutor nixes plea bargain offers for meth charges
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph P. O’Leary says he will no longer offer plea bargains for meth-related offenses, effective Tuesday. Plea bargains are a tool used in criminal proceedings all over the U.S. for achieving justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions in a cost-effective, timely manner.
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is in jail following a high-speed chase in Iron Mountain Monday morning. The Iron Mountain Police Department said an IMPD officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a white pickup truck on Carpenter Avenue near F Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The truck, however, fled East-bound on F Street as the officer approached the truck on foot.
