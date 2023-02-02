MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team dropped game one of the Cappo Cup final by a score of 4-2 after Lake State scored three straight goals in the third period. The Wildcats fall to 12-15-0 overall and 8-11-0 against CCHA opponents, and the Lakers improve to 6-21-2 overall, and 5-15-1 against CCHA opponents. The Wildcats had a 2-1 lead halfway through the third period, but three unanswered LSSU goals fueled a Laker comeback. The Wildcats had the edge in shots and the faceoff circle, outshooting LSSU 32-26 and going 36 of 60 in the dot.

