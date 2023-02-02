Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Opinion: It’s Ridiculous to Have a Domestic Military That’s Better Funded Than the Russian Military
Citizens of the United States of America like to believe that they live in “The land of the free.” However, the United States of America has more people in jail than any other democratic nation.
The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use
Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
Most Disastrous Battles in US History
One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
Military.com
The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call
Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
Comments / 0