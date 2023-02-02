Read full article on original website
Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio
A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported. Multiple train cars can be seen on fire in images posted on social media from East Palestine, a town northwest of Pittsburgh. Smoke can be seen rising from the blaze and filling the atmosphere. Emergency crews had been evacuating residents from their homes within a mile of the fire, according to several media reports. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details. Norfolk Southern Corp freight railroad was “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment.
A burning, derailed train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio could explode and send 'deadly shrapnel' flying through the air up to a mile away, authorities warn
An Ohio sheriff threatened to arrest anyone who didn't evacuate from the area surrounding the toppled train cars.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed...
Ohio Train Derailment: Thousands of Residents Forced to Evacuate After Fiery Crash
Following an evacuation near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line due to a train derailment, residents are still prohibited to return to the area as five of the derailed cars are in danger of exploding. A Norfolk Southern train derailment occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday (February 3rd). Officials stated that...
