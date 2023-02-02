Read full article on original website
Student stabbed at Cedarville University; 1 in custody
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Campus Security and Cedarville Police were called to the lower level of the Stevens Student Center.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months
Speed limits changing in Downtown Columbus: When, where and how much
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Within a week’s time the Columbus City Council swiftly introduced, proposed, and passed legislation on reducing the speed limit throughout the Downtown area. Columbus City Councilmember and Chair of the Public Safety and Transportation Committee Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who hosted the first public hearing last Tuesday on the ordinance, said […]
NBC4 Columbus
CPD releases images of man suspected of attacking school bus driver
WSYX ABC6
3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
Three Reynoldsburg schools stop classes due to water outage
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Three schools in Reynoldsburg are stopping classes Tuesday morning due to a water outage in the area. Reynoldsburg City Schools sent an update that the water outage is affected these three schools: Summit Road Elementary School Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus Taylor Road Elementary School Parents have been asked to pick up […]
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus will reduce downtown speed limit to 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus announced Tuesday it will reduce the speed limit on downtown streets to 25 miles per hour. City Council authorized the lowering of the speed limit on Monday, and the city says it's a key strategy in reducing crashes on city streets and supporting safety as a top priority.
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
NBC4 Columbus
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus leaders update on Justice Department review of police force
20-year-old dies two days after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died in the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning in south Columbus. Marchel Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center on Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Markham Road at 2:54 a.m. […]
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
Police: Man recorded stealing Cartier sunglasses from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole three pairs of Cartier sunglasses from a jewelry store in Polaris Fashion Place. The suspect entered Luxe Jewelers around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 and asked to see sunglasses in a display case, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Deer Creek Named in 10 Best Fishing Lakes for Crappie
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In 2022, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife awarded 9,723 Fish Ohio pins to successful anglers with qualifying catches. These trophy fish join the more than 400,000 catches recognized since 1976 in the Fish Ohio program. The Fish Ohio program celebrates amazing...
False quote from Martin Luther King Jr. appears on Columbus police car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon. The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on […]
NBC4 Columbus
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
