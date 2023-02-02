ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Dinner at the Diamond

Celebrate your Valentine at Fluor Field. Dinner at the Diamond is an opportunity to spend a unique night at the ballpark with your significant other. Dayna Mercer is here from the Greenville Drive to give us all the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments

Bomb squad destroys decaying dynamite in Asheville. A black history museum in the Upstate. Skate Upstate has a vision to build a new skate park in Clemson. A mother is being left with questions after her son was killed during a standoff with Upstate law enforcement.
GREENVILLE, SC
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
GREENVILLE, SC
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial

Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial. Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted …. Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Converse University supplies...
GREENVILLE, SC
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC

