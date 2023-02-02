Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
wspa.com
Jack Is Live In Duncan For Caring For The Carolinas Operation Warmth
Jack is out Caring for the Carolinas today with our Operation Warmth campaign. He is live in Duncan at Bath Fitter.
wspa.com
Dinner at the Diamond
Celebrate your Valentine at Fluor Field. Dinner at the Diamond is an opportunity to spend a unique night at the ballpark with your significant other. Dayna Mercer is here from the Greenville Drive to give us all the details.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments
Bomb squad destroys decaying dynamite in Asheville. A black history museum in the Upstate. Skate Upstate has a vision to build a new skate park in Clemson. A mother is being left with questions after her son was killed during a standoff with Upstate law enforcement.
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville
Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
Three Greenville Co. officials retire, celebrate careers
A legacy celebration was hosted at Unity Park to honor three of Greenville's elected officials who have all recently stepped down from their roles.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
FOX Carolina
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
FOX Carolina
Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County. According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon. As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke...
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
wspa.com
Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial
Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial. Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted …. Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Converse University supplies...
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
