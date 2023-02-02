Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $150+ worth of merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police say four males between the ages of 12-23 stole $158.27 of merchandise by concealing it under purchased merchandise in plastic grocery bags. They left in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
Milwaukee police officer, suspect identified in deadly shooting
A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
WISN
Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim
MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
wlip.com
Charges Filed In Beauty Salon Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in the Friday shots fired incident at a Somers beauty salon. 42 year old Angel Penalbert-Berrios is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. The suspect allegedly fired his gun inside the business following a verbal altercation between he and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police harassment investigation, 10 officers disciplined
Ten Sheboygan police officers were disciplined after reports of sexual harassment. According to the investigation reports, the case involves several inappropriate photos of female officers circulating through the department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
