Menomonee Falls, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $150+ worth of merchandise stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police say four males between the ages of 12-23 stole $158.27 of merchandise by concealing it under purchased merchandise in plastic grocery bags. They left in...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Man caught inside stranger's car not charged

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland

HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim

MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Charges Filed In Beauty Salon Shots Fired Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in the Friday shots fired incident at a Somers beauty salon. 42 year old Angel Penalbert-Berrios is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. The suspect allegedly fired his gun inside the business following a verbal altercation between he and...
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi

A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
RACINE, WI

