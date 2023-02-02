Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.

