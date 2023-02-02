Read full article on original website
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
Waterville Maine Man Sentenced For Killing His Girlfriend & Hiding Her Body in The Basement
According to the Kennebec Journal, a man that was accused of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in the basement of their Waterville home in October of 2019 has been found guilty and subsequently sentenced. According to Maine Department of Public Safety, Nicholas Lovejoy, then 28, described as Melissa...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing girlfriend in Waterville sentenced to 42 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend last year faces 42 years in prison. Justice William Stokes sentenced Nicholas Lovejoy for charges related to the death of Melissa Sousa, who was killed in the Waterville home where she and Lovejoy lived in 2019.
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
Two Maine Women Busted In Drug Smuggling Case At Bangor Jail
Two Penobscot County Jail inmates have been charged with felonies. The charges came as a result of an investigation that was triggered after 3 female inmates overdosed at the Penobscot County Jail last month. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities started looking into how the inmates came to...
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
wabi.tv
Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband. According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures. He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a...
Two women arrested in Bangor in case involving 1.4 pounds suspected fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine — Two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night in Bangor in connection with a drug case, authorities say. Krismely Guzman, 24, and Eri Geilys Polanco Canceres, 22, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were arrested, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The MDEA was...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues
KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
Bangor tow company owner charged with theft after citizen complaints
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged with theft following an investigation into citizen complaints about a towing company. Bangor police began receiving several reports in December of "suspicious activity allegedly being perpetrated by an Alton, Maine towing company," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Friday.
penbaypilot.com
Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man has been arrested following an assault that left a Warren woman hospitalized with serious life threatening injuries. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:26 p.m., the Knox Regional Communications Center received a call in reference to an assault that occurred on Oyster River Road in Warren. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Warren Rescue responded.
wabi.tv
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
WMTW
More than a pound of fentanyl seized in Maine city; 2 Massachusetts women arrested
BANGOR, Maine — Two women from Massachusetts were arrested after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in a Maine city. Officials say Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were arrested while attempting to distribute a "significant amount" of fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency...
WPFO
Owner of Maine tow truck company accused of illegally towing vehicles
BANGOR (WGME) -- The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles in the Bangor area and forcing victims to pay large “impound” fees in order to get their vehicles back. In December 2022, the Bangor Police Department says they received several reports of...
wabi.tv
Female inmates at Penobscot County Jail charged in drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two female inmates at Penobscot County Jail are being accused of smuggling drugs into the facility. Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield has been charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband,. Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs...
Bangor man pleads guilty to stealing firearm from pawn store in Lincoln
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Thursday for stealing a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer in Lincoln. Court records show Jonathan Birtz, 39, stole a .380 caliber pistol in July 2021 from Main Street Pawn...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
