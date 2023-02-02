ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation. More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation. Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves...
Kentucky lawmakers press for juvenile justice changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state's troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for independent reviews...
Grant encourages hiring of Kentucky performing artists

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Groups across Kentucky are being encouraged to hire performing artists from the state as part of their annual programming under a new grant program. The Kentucky Arts Council is offering touring grants of up to $3,000 to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individual or groups from the council's performing artists directory, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a news release.
Somerset man buys $500K Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

SOMERSET, Ky. — A man in a few hundred thousand dollars richer after he bought a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in Bronston in January. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, used his previous lottery winnings to purchase a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-off ticket at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790.
LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
Here's how you can start the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky Kentuckian will be chosen to win an incredible prize package which includes the honor of starting the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville. The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to name the 2023 "Derby City Fanatic" and receive a one-of-a-kind prize package filled with one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences.
Louisville local news

