FRANKFORT, Ky. — Groups across Kentucky are being encouraged to hire performing artists from the state as part of their annual programming under a new grant program. The Kentucky Arts Council is offering touring grants of up to $3,000 to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individual or groups from the council's performing artists directory, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a news release.

