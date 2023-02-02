Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't seen much improvement from Jordan Poole this season.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“They sometimes don’t seem to know what to do with him” - Golden State Warriors are reportedly concerned about Jordan Poole’s level of play this season
As the halfway point of the season has passed, Golden State is reportedly not 100% satisfied with their young player’s performance this year.
Jonathan Kuminga Makes Exciting Golden State Warriors History
Jonathan Kuminga made Golden State Warriors history on Saturday night.
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Let’s see what this guy did in his career, anyway" - Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't know who Jason Kidd was
Believe it or not, Giannis had no idea about Jason Kidd's once-lofty stature in the NBA.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Took Loss To Celtics Harder Than 2018 Game 1 Vs. Warriors
LeBron James took a lot of heat for how he reacted to a missed call in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 28. The referees missed a call on Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of Boston’s game against Los Angeles at TD Garden that forced overtime where the Celtics ultimately sealed the win.
Super Bowl 57 Betting Preview: All Bettors Need To Know For Eagles-Chiefs
If you’re a sports bettor, the Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of sports betting. One of the best weeks on the sports calendar is here, as the countdown is on in earnest ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. As the...
Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby
Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
Super Bowl ‘Script’ Has Bettors Firing On Chiefs-Eagles Prop Bet
You can’t believe everything you read on the internet, right?. Well, try telling that to a mass of NFL bettors who seemingly have placed Super Bowl LVII wagers in hopes of riding a viral tweet to victory Sunday. It all started when the big game “script” surfaced on Twitter...
Josh Jacobs Gives Brutally Honest Take On New Pro Bowl Format
Some people just aren’t fans of change. The NFL’s new Pro Bowl format is proving that. After watching the popularity of the game decrease, with more and more players just straight-up forgoing the event each year, the NFL decided to make a change in 2023. The event was rebranded as the “Pro Bowl Games,” forgoing a normal game to put together a weekend-long event that includes flag football, dodgeball, a balloon toss, a long-driving competition and other games.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark Reflect On NHL All-Star Game
It was an exciting weekend for Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark and David Pastrnak, who represented the Boston Bruins in the NHL All-Star Game. Pastrnak, who had a three-point All-Star Game, went full “. ” in the skills competition with help from Ullmark, who stopped 10 of the 13 shots he...
bvmsports.com
NFC West Rumors: 49ers QBs, Bullen, Benton, Hopkins
NFC West Rumors: 49ers QBs, Bullen, Benton, Hopkins February 5th, 2023 at 9:40pm CST by Ely Allen If the 49ers are familiar with one thing, it’s injured quarterbacks. When season starter Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury only two games into the season, San Francisco reverted back to Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo would start the next 10 games…
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0