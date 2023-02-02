ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby

Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Josh Jacobs Gives Brutally Honest Take On New Pro Bowl Format

Some people just aren’t fans of change. The NFL’s new Pro Bowl format is proving that. After watching the popularity of the game decrease, with more and more players just straight-up forgoing the event each year, the NFL decided to make a change in 2023. The event was rebranded as the “Pro Bowl Games,” forgoing a normal game to put together a weekend-long event that includes flag football, dodgeball, a balloon toss, a long-driving competition and other games.
bvmsports.com

NFC West Rumors: 49ers QBs, Bullen, Benton, Hopkins

NFC West Rumors: 49ers QBs, Bullen, Benton, Hopkins February 5th, 2023 at 9:40pm CST by Ely Allen If the 49ers are familiar with one thing, it’s injured quarterbacks. When season starter Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury only two games into the season, San Francisco reverted back to Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo would start the next 10 games…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
