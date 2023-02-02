Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO