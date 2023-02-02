Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KSN.com
Temps start to drop, slim rain/snow chances
A cold front has moved through the area over the last 24 hours and now sits to our east. Some showers have been around the boundary but most of the rain has missed us. Potential for wet weather today does not look promising and will likely impact only a small fraction of the area to the south and southeast so most of us will stay dry today.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Recent warm spell turns cold, limited moisture chances
Today is the warmest out of the next week with many communities topping out in the 60s and 70s!. Winds have strengthened as temps climbed ahead of a cold front. This front works across the area today. Wind Advisories are in place for Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties until 6...
KSN.com
Mild Monday before cooler and damp changes
If you enjoyed the weekend then you will enjoy the start of the new week too. Most of us will be mild again with afternoon highs reaching the 50s and 60s. This will come at the price of a strong breeze. Northwest Kansas will begin to turn cooler as our...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild today, cold air and moisture return midweek
A cold front is cutting across the Sunflower State this afternoon. It is chasing out the cloud cover and ushering in cooler temperatures. Windy conditions previal through the afternoon with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Those in eastern Kansas will see winds out of the south help temperatures surge this afternoon, while western Kansas will see colder air move in behind the front.
KSN.com
Wichita Home Works
Our friends at Wichita Home Works are busy this winter! The crew is currently working on a project in east Wichita that involves the front and back exteriors of the house. The homeowners wanted easier access to the backyard and a smoother ride in to the front. Shaun Delmar tells us the weather is a huge factor this time of year when determining how long a project like this will take.
KSN.com
Meow! 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend all kinds of cats can be found at The Cotillion in west Wichita for the 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show. There are all kinds of pedigree cats from Maine Coons to Siamese. There are vendors, cat judging, and even a cat costume...
KSN.com
Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
KSN.com
Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Dollar General robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information. regarding a robbery that occurred on Jan. 13. Around 8 p.m., police say a suspect entered the Dollar General in the 1900 block of E. Pawnee and began placing merchandise into his clothing. Store employees noticed and locked the front door to prevent the suspect from leaving.
KSN.com
Residents seek to recall Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin
GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – An informational meeting was held in Goddard on Monday night ahead of the city council meeting in which several members in attendance asked Mayor Hunter Larkin to resign. The meeting ahead of the city council meeting was to go over the events at the meeting...
Comments / 0