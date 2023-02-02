ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Tom Brady Addresses Possibility Of Making Another NFL Comeback

Tom Brady on Monday had the opportunity to slam the door shut on the possibility of reversing course and taking an NFL field again. Instead, the legendary quarterback might have let the door ajar, even if it was ever so slightly. Brady appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” five days after...
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season

With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE

If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates. Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and...
NESN

Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game

The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
NBC Sports

Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Bill Belichick Recalls Wild Story Of Tom Brady Nearly ‘Dying’ At Pebble Beach

According to Bill Belichick, Tom Brady’s most improbable moment might’ve come on the golf course, not the gridiron. During his surprise appearance on Monday night’s “Let’s Go!” podcast episode, Belichick told a wild story about Brady nearly risking his life when the two played together in the 2014 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The New England Patriots head coach told the story years ago, but Monday’s version included a bit more flavor.
NESN

Super Bowl LVII: Mahomes vs. Hurts Quarterback Breakdown

Two of the NFL’s best signal callers are set to go face to face in Super Bowl LVII, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The importance of quarterbacks will never be understated in the NFL, and both of these...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.  On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NESN

Defensive MVP? Recent Super Bowls Say Don’t Bet On It

While part of the fun for Super Bowl bettors is identifying a long shot that could end up a big-money winner, it’s probably best to reconsider as it relates to defensive players in the Super Bowl MVP market ahead of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. To put it bluntly, there’s a reason each of the top six players on the MVP betting board play offense.
NESN

Tom Brady’s Father Reveals Reason Why Star Quarterback Retired

Tom Brady might love football more than anyone who’s ever stepped foot on an NFL field, but there’s one facet of the game the iconic quarterback certainly won’t miss. Brady was forced to deal with bruising pass-rushers for over two decades in the league. The seven-time Super Bowl champion ultimately mastered the art of going down when a sack was unavoidable, but the hits are going to come no matter your preparation or how skilled you are at evading pressure.
NESN

Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy