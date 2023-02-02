Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Addresses Possibility Of Making Another NFL Comeback
Tom Brady on Monday had the opportunity to slam the door shut on the possibility of reversing course and taking an NFL field again. Instead, the legendary quarterback might have let the door ajar, even if it was ever so slightly. Brady appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” five days after...
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE
If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates. Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and...
Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Bill Belichick Recalls Wild Story Of Tom Brady Nearly ‘Dying’ At Pebble Beach
According to Bill Belichick, Tom Brady’s most improbable moment might’ve come on the golf course, not the gridiron. During his surprise appearance on Monday night’s “Let’s Go!” podcast episode, Belichick told a wild story about Brady nearly risking his life when the two played together in the 2014 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The New England Patriots head coach told the story years ago, but Monday’s version included a bit more flavor.
Super Bowl LVII: Mahomes vs. Hurts Quarterback Breakdown
Two of the NFL’s best signal callers are set to go face to face in Super Bowl LVII, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The importance of quarterbacks will never be understated in the NFL, and both of these...
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
Defensive MVP? Recent Super Bowls Say Don’t Bet On It
While part of the fun for Super Bowl bettors is identifying a long shot that could end up a big-money winner, it’s probably best to reconsider as it relates to defensive players in the Super Bowl MVP market ahead of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. To put it bluntly, there’s a reason each of the top six players on the MVP betting board play offense.
Tom Brady’s Father Reveals Reason Why Star Quarterback Retired
Tom Brady might love football more than anyone who’s ever stepped foot on an NFL field, but there’s one facet of the game the iconic quarterback certainly won’t miss. Brady was forced to deal with bruising pass-rushers for over two decades in the league. The seven-time Super Bowl champion ultimately mastered the art of going down when a sack was unavoidable, but the hits are going to come no matter your preparation or how skilled you are at evading pressure.
Patriots Reportedly Hire New Offensive Line Coach In Surprising Move
The Patriots reportedly have a new offensive line coach. New England on Monday hired Adrian Klemm, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Klemm served as Oregon’s associate head coach, O-line coach and run game coordinator in 2022. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line from 2019 through 2021.
Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
Mark Sanchez Laments Tom Brady ‘Ruining’ His Career — Again
Mark Sanchez had a tough time elevating himself and his team when he joined the New York Jets in 2009. Such is life when you play in the same division as the greatest quarterback of all time. Now, the former NFL quarterback fears he’s going to feel the wrath of...
Rooting For Injury? Bettor Places Super Bowl MVP Wagers On Backup QBs
You won’t find many football fans hoping Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs turns into a clash of the backup quarterbacks. But it appears there is at least one who is hoping for that level of chaos. One bettor at PointsBet Sportsbook placed Super...
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: This Could ‘Complicate’ Potential Trade
Aaron Rodgers has mulled retirement the past few offseasons, and at age 39, this figures to be the protocol for the star quarterback after every season until he finally hangs them up. It’s tough to knock Rodgers for taking this approach, but it could make a trade out of Green...
