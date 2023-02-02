Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Four SGTC students presented GADA automotive scholarships
AMERICUS South Georgia Technical College Automotive Technology students David Battle, Jr., and Jose T. Aguilar, both of Americus and Auto Collision and Repair students Traylor Blocker of Blakely and Brandon Ross of Macon were presented with Georgia Automotive Dealers Association (GADA) scholarships recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. SGTC President Dr. John Watford and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird made the presentation.
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Tech named the best Community College in Georgia by Intelligent.com
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College has been named as the Best Community College in Georgia for 2023 by Intelligent.com. This announcement was made by SGTC President Dr. John Watford. This is the fourth consecutive year that SGTC has earned this distinction by two different organizations. Niche.com selected SGTC...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Softball Team earns a split at Flagler Invitational
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team opened its 2023 season in St. Augustine, FL, as they competed in the Flagler Invitational against Limestone University (SC) and Embry-Riddle University FL). In the Lady Hurricanes’ first game of the season against Limestone, they defeated the Lady...
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes lose in overtime at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) lost on a late missed three-pointer and North Georgia went on to defeat GSW 77-75 in overtime at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Phillip Burwell had his second-best scoring output...
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
WTVM
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road. According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings
AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0. Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.
WALB 10
Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers...
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball Team earns split in season-opening South Florida tour
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team earned a split in South Florida this past weekend. On Friday, February 3, the Hurricanes lost to Palm Beach Atlantic University 2-1 in a pitchers’ dual, but rebounded on Saturday, February 4, with an 8-4 victory over Lynn University in nearby Boca Raton, FL.
WALB 10
Americus hosts first gun violence prevention summit
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus want to make sure no one ignores a recent spike in crime involving the youth. They say part of the solution is creating programs that will help youth get on the right path. The three goals for Friday’s gathering of community leaders and...
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
'I want them to come to school every day': Georgia House Bill would add school safety training
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new Georgia house bill would require public schools to submit their school safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Known as the Safe Schools Act, the bill would allow parents and guardians not to have their children participate in intruder...
Americus Times-Recorder
After six weeks, the City of Americus addresses budget questions
During the November meeting of Americus Mayor and City Council, in closing comments, Nelson Brown mentioned a “Thanksgiving bonus” the City of Americus employees had received. No such topic had been brought up for discussion during an open meeting. As time passed, the issue began to come to light.
COLUMBUS: Crash on Woodruff Farm Road, one person taken to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — UPDATE 2/7/2023 – The driver of the vehicle involved in the vehicular accident on Monday at Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway has died. 19-year old Levi Whitten, from Waverly Hall, passed away in the Grady Hospital ICU at 10:14 p.m. A person was taken to the hospital after a […]
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance
ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
Newnan Times-Herald
Patriots no match for the Vikings
The Northgate Vikings welcomed the Northside Columbus Patriots to the Johnny Brown Gymnasium on Tuesday night for a Region 3-5A matchup. The Patriots entered the contest in second place and only one game behind McIntosh in the standings but left with a resounding defeat at the hands of Northgate. The...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
