In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO