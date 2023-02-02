Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Those who sell drugs that lead to a death would face felony under proposed Colorado bill
A bipartisan pair of Colorado state senators want drug distributors to face felony charges if the end-user dies from the product. State Sens. Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat, and Byron Pelton, a Sterling Republican, teamed up to introduce SB23-109. Both say it brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Under the fentanyl law passed last year, it is a specific crime by the distributor if the end-user dies from using the drug.
Fort Morgan Times
(Opinion) Burton Brown: Response to Polis’ 2023 State of the State
Anyone who lives outside of Denver or Boulder is well aware of Gov. Jared Polis’ propensity to say one thing and do another. We remember how he campaigned last year: “I’ll save Coloradans more money” and, “I’ll make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states,” all while – under his reign as governor – Colorado became exponentially less affordable and much more violent.
Fort Morgan Times
Cameron Peak, East Troublesome fire scars remain, Colorado officials urge feds to hasten recovery
Colorado’s U.S. senators, a congressman and the governor are urging the federal government to hurry up with recovery payments from the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires. The two fires burned a combined 400,000 acres in 2020 and are the No. 1 and No. 2 largest wildfires in the...
Fort Morgan Times
Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says
A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
Fort Morgan Times
What’s the top concern of Colorado cities and towns these days? Inflation, of course.
The cost of hard-to-get goods and equipment was up an average of nearly 40% in La Junta over the past year, and that has this Eastern Plains city pitching to voters a 1% bump in the sales tax on November’s ballot. The extra percentage point is projected to bring...
Fort Morgan Times
Banner gets additional $47M FEMA grant to offset COVID costs
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Administration has approved an additional $47 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 billion in Public Assistance grant funds to Colorado for the COVID-19 response.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages
In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
Fort Morgan Times
$2.5 million available for organizations to implement soil health program
The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is now accepting applications from Colorado’s conservation districts and other eligible entities interested in administering STAR Plus grant funding to agricultural producers who expand or introduce soil health practices in their operations. Improving soil health, a key component of responding to the effects of climate change in agricultural landscapes, can improve available soil moisture, reduce agricultural runoff, decrease erosion, and support more productive, nutritious crops. Funding for these grants comes from the Climate Smart Commodities grant, awarded to CDA from the United States Department of Agriculture last fall.
Fort Morgan Times
Greeley police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Saturday night, driver at-large
Greeley police are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck that hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Saturday night near 35th Avenue and 4th Street. At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Greeley police, firefighters and medics responded to 35th Avenue and 4th Street on reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Fort Morgan Times
Young Adult Job Fair to offer job opportunities, resume building for youth 14-24
Youth ages 14-24 can explore job opportunities and get help with resume building at the Young Adult Job Fair next month in Greeley. The fair is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Island Grove Event Center, 421 N. 15th Ave. The annual job fair, hosted by Employment Service of...
Fort Morgan Times
Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment
A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
Fort Morgan Times
Greeley fire: 2 displaced after residential structure fire, fire classified as accidental
Greeley firefighters reported no injuries after extinguishing an accidental residential structure fire Saturday night. At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Greeley Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the 5200 block of 26th Street in Greeley. Three engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs and one UcHealth...
Fort Morgan Times
CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
Fort Morgan Times
Ag Hall of Fame thrives with farm credit association, FFA Foundation partnership
When Logan County Commissioner and former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg is inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame later this month, he will bring to one dozen the number of Logan County agriculture leaders named to that prestigious station. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1989 with...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup (Friday-Sunday): Wrestling beats Wyoming with heavyweight pin, track earns medals at Air Force
University of Northern Colorado coach Troy Nickerson said after the Bears’ Saturday dual he expected the team’s match against Wyoming to be hard fought and gritty. That’s exactly how things went Sunday afternoon. The Bears (12-4, 2-4 Big 12) defeated the Cowboys (1-9, 1-9 Big 12), 19-16,...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC Title IX celebration: Division I jump was worth effort, despite football struggles
Note: This story is Part 3 of a short series in honor of UNC’s Title IX and National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebrations. Though Title IX turned 50 last summer and NGWSD occurred on Wednesday, the university celebrated both on Saturday. Read Part 1 here and Part 2 here. Read about UNC’s women’s athletic history here.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado women’s basketball loses to Montana State, 80-60
UNC (10-12, 3-8 Big Sky) lost to Montana State (16-8, 9-3 Big Sky), 80-60, on Saturday afternoon. The team dropped its eighth game in the last 10 games. It came down to the defense once again. Bears coach Kristen Mattio said the team is prepped and knows what to do, but there’s a mental lag in processing what the next move is.
Fort Morgan Times
Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU
Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC women’s basketball downs Weber State on the road, 73-60
UNC (11-12, 4-8 Big Sky) defeated Weber State (5-17, 1-9 Big Sky), 73-60, in its best offensive performance of the conference schedule and the best since scoring 72 points against South Dakota in December. The Bears jumped out to a strong lead in the first half, limiting the Cats to...
