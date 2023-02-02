Read full article on original website
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Saraiah Acosta, 18, recently graduated from Cordova High School in California and loved softball A recent high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones after she was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to multiple news reports. Devian Lewis, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing the 18-year-old girl inside a Rancho Cordova, Calif. home and running her over with a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to a joint press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The...
Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals
(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department. – Video above: New legislation hopes to bring more transparency to early prisoner release program Deonte Holmes, 18, was […]
Investigation of dog tased to death by Lodi police heads to District Attorney
LODI, Calif. — The investigation surrounding a dog tased to death by a Lodi police officer is making its way to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office to see if charges are warranted. On Monday, Lodi Police Department announced that the investigation into the death of three-year-old husky...
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
Man shot in apartment complex near Rosemont, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A man was shot in an apartment complex near Rosemont in Sacramento County Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: 10-year-old shot and killed during a ‘dispute among families,’ officials say The sheriff’s office said that the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue. While […]
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
Suspect crashes into apartment building in stolen vehicle, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives are searching for a suspect who crashed into an apartment building in a stolen vehicle on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle crashed into an apartment on the 4100 block of Palm Avenue. No injuries were reported in...
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Sacramento Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left a woman wounded
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.According to the Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting on the 5800 block of Hamilton Street.The caller initially said that she shot herself, but when deputies arrived, she stated that her boyfriend shot her. The Sheriff's Office has not clarified how the woman was shot.The incident is currently being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon.
Suspected serial organized retail thief arrested by Davis police
DAVIS, Calif — Davis police arrested a 42-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of organized retail theft, and they say they have also tied the man to multiple other thefts happening over the past few months. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office described the man as a transient resident of...
Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
Suspect arrested after wounding police officer in San Jose shooting
A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after wounding a police officer in a shooting in San Jose. Two officers conducted a traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South Kind roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police reported the suspect exited his vehicle and "began shooting at the officers," striking the patrol vehicle...
Oakley woman pleads guilty to statutory rape of teenage boys, will serve 8 years in prison
MARTINEZ -- An Oakley woman has pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, authorities announced Monday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a press statement that 35-year-old Jennifer Decarlo pled guilty on Friday to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. The crimes happened between January 2022 to March 2022. According to the DA's office, the case initially involved Decarlo's grooming of one minor victim fox sex and during the investigation,...
2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Charles Johnson, 45, who they said died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the jail the day before about 11:20 a.m. during the distribution of pills.
Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals who spoke with ABC10 Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings. Many people say it's sadly something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of become desensitized to it," said Javier Garcia. "We see this happen so often and even from stories of being young and things happening in your own neighborhoods."
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
3 more San Joaquin County sheriff's workers put on leave following jail officer's arrest
After a San Joaquin County correctional officer was arrested on weapon and drug charges Wednesday, three more employees of the sheriff's office will be placed on leave as investigators determine whether they participated in the officer's alleged misconduct, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said. "At this point, I cannot confirm whether or...
Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital...
13 arrested, 30 survivors found in Contra Costa human trafficking bust
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Authorities made 13 arrests and identified more than two dozen survivors of human trafficking following a recent bust in Contra Costa County, prosecutors said.According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, more than two dozen agencies in the county took part in "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild", a weeklong statewide effort to find human trafficking survivors and apprehend their exploiters.From January 23 to January 28, eight separate anti-human trafficking operations took place in Contra Costa County. During the operations, 13 suspected human traffickers were arrested and 30 survivors were identified.The DA's office said the survivors had...
