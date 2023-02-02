Read full article on original website
Related
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Still Together? Inside Their Relationship
Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating since 2014 after confirming their status during the series’ season 2 reunion. Although the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns seemed to have caused a rift in some couples, Tom and Ariana experienced quite the opposite. The pair bonded by finding new activities together, as Tom explained to Us Weekly in August 2020.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Are Cute as Can Be: How They Met, Her Job and More
Happily in love! Actor Miles Teller married wife Keleigh Sperry in 2019 and has since gushed over their “great” life together. “We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” he told Men’s Health in December 2020. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
That J. Lo Glow? Ben Affleck’s Transformation Proves He Only Gets Better With Age
Like a fine wine, Ben Affleck just keeps getting better with age. The actor appears to be aging reverse amid his romance and marriage to Jennifer Lopez. In July 2021, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA while celebrating the “On the Floor” singer’s birthday in Italy. The Deep Water star’s buff bod was on display as J. Lo sat on his lap, caressing his salt and pepper hair. Ben even gave his girlfriend’s booty a squeeze.
Comments / 0