New York Post

Aaron Rodgers offers sarcastic response to Davante Adams’ Raiders recruiting pitch

Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side. When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.” Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
SFGate

Stars at the Super Bowl: How Gronk and Shaq plan to party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL, but the former all-pro football player is still in the game during the league’s championship week. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday a day ahead of the big game. The beach-themed day party features performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo.
PHOENIX, AZ
101.5 KNUE

Aaron Rodgers Laughs After Joke About Him Joining Dallas Cowboys

What are the chances of Green Bay Packers quarterback joining the Dallas Cowboys, slim to none. While the Cowboys struggled once again in the playoffs this year, including the play of their very own quarterback Dak Prescott, the organization has said they are sticking with Dak. But recently at a golf tournament the idea of playing with a star on his helmet was brought up and Aaron Rogers put a big smile on his face.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Asked About Timeline On NFL Decision

Aaron Rodgers has still yet to make a decision on his NFL future. He's operating on a year-to-year basis right now since he's getting up there in age. When he was asked by Pat McAfee during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he said he has some things coming up after the Super Bowl that should ...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
SFGate

