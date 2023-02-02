Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Aaron Rodgers offers sarcastic response to Davante Adams’ Raiders recruiting pitch
Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side. When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.” Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall...
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be San Francisco's starting QB in 2023
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming a free agent on March 16, and it seems very unlikely he returns to the 49ers next season. The organization seems to have accepted his potential departure, but legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana made it clear he thinks Garoppolo is still be the best option for the team's offense.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Ben Silverman teamed up to card a 26-under-par to claim what Rodgers called a "bucket list" victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers WATCH: Bills, Packers QBs Share 'Bro' Moment at Pebble Beach
It's all love between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Stars at the Super Bowl: How Gronk and Shaq plan to party
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL, but the former all-pro football player is still in the game during the league’s championship week. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday a day ahead of the big game. The beach-themed day party features performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo.
Aaron Rodgers Laughs After Joke About Him Joining Dallas Cowboys
What are the chances of Green Bay Packers quarterback joining the Dallas Cowboys, slim to none. While the Cowboys struggled once again in the playoffs this year, including the play of their very own quarterback Dak Prescott, the organization has said they are sticking with Dak. But recently at a golf tournament the idea of playing with a star on his helmet was brought up and Aaron Rogers put a big smile on his face.
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
Aaron Rodgers Asked About Timeline On NFL Decision
Aaron Rodgers has still yet to make a decision on his NFL future. He's operating on a year-to-year basis right now since he's getting up there in age. When he was asked by Pat McAfee during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he said he has some things coming up after the Super Bowl that should ...
Warriors' Draymond punch video leak investigation apparently 'led nowhere'
The Warriors originally said they'd use "every legal course of action" to find the culprit.
Warriors' Steph Curry out for 'multiple weeks' but will return this season
"Anytime a guy's going to get an MRI there's a concern level, for sure."
