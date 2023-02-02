The Dallas Mavericks’ guards were the key to success in the 124-111 win over the Jazz. And neither one of them was Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic. Irving and Doncic were out Monday night, which led Josh Green and Jaden Hardy to both produce career-high scoring performances. Green had 29 points, six rebounds and two assists in just his third start all season. Hardy had a 29-point performance off the bench, along with four rebounds and two steals on his career night. The Mavericks got their first win this season without Doncic. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sang the praises of Hardy and Green.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO