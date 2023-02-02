Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gambling Website Predicts Miami Heat Could Be In Mix To Land Zach LaVine
Miami Heat 3-1 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Lavine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. He was the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft and would give the Heat much-needed scoring help at the wing position. LaVine is a two-time All-Star and has twice won...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Historic Game vs Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. There is no bigger hype man for Klay Thompson than his splash brother Steph Curry. Even though Steph Curry is sidelined with an injury, that's not stopping him from continuously praising his brother. Klay Thompson became only the 7th player in NBA...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Julius Randle Happy With Knicks’ Resiliency vs. Embiid, Sixers
New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle was a lone standout during the first-quarter matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing the entire quarter, Randle knocked down four of his nine shots and hit on all four of his free throws to produce half of New York’s 24-points in the first quarter.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Good Call: Mavs ‘Prioritized’ Keeping Josh Green, Jaden Hardy in Kyrie Irving Trade
NBA trade season kicked off in quite the dramatic fashion for the Dallas Mavericks. On Sunday, the Mavericks agreed to a deal that netted them Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and Dallas' 2027 and 2029 second-rounders. In efforts...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Daniel Theis debuts for Indiana Pacers, shows how he can help
After being traded to the Indiana Pacers in the offseason, center Daniel Theis missed the first four months of the NBA season with right knee soreness. The veteran big man had surgery in November to address the injury and rehabbed for the next several weeks. After a lengthy recovery, Theis...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 6: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy’s Career Nights Led the Mavericks Past the Utah Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks’ guards were the key to success in the 124-111 win over the Jazz. And neither one of them was Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic. Irving and Doncic were out Monday night, which led Josh Green and Jaden Hardy to both produce career-high scoring performances. Green had 29 points, six rebounds and two assists in just his third start all season. Hardy had a 29-point performance off the bench, along with four rebounds and two steals on his career night. The Mavericks got their first win this season without Doncic. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sang the praises of Hardy and Green.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors
Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: LA Star Shares Exact Process That Makes Him a Great Hitter
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Addresses Rule Changes Coming to MLB
The 2023 MLB season will be quite different compared to other years. The MLB will implement three new rules they proposed to the Joint Competition Committee. Those rules are bigger basses, defensive shift limits, and the pitch timer. These rule changes are in an effort to speed the game up...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) Whitehead's absence is due to his continued recovery from a left lower leg sprain. He sustained the injury early in the second half of Duke's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Jan. 23. Despite being without the former five-star recruit, a projected...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looking to Replace Justin Turner’s Leadership in Clubhouse
When the Dodgers declined their option for 2023 on Justin Turner and he ultimately departed to the Red Sox, the team lost one of their biggest leaders of the last nine years. Turner was a pillar of the Los Angeles community, but he was also a pillar of the LA clubhouse and dugout, a guy manager Dave Roberts recently referred to as "an extension" of the coaching staff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
