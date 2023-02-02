Read full article on original website
The 2023 Ford Maverick XL Proves That Sometimes, Base Is Best
Life is full of conflicts. I love cars and motorcycles, but I also care about the environment. I live in a house and have a lot of projects, so I find having a pickup truck around to be pretty useful, but owning a full-size truck seemed wasteful. That’s what makes the economical, practical Ford Maverick so great. It almost seems tailor-made for people like me.
Two Cars Ran Out of Fuel During a 37.5-Mile NASCAR Race
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicked off last night with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an exhibition event designed to spark interest in the upcoming Daytona 500. Unfortunately for NASCAR, the 37.5-mile race was marred with a whopping 16 caution periods — and two cars ended up running out of fuel.
At $7,200, Is This 2002 Chevy S10 Crew Cab an Apocalyptically Good Deal?
Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?
The Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Has Reportedly Already Been Delayed
Mercedes-Benz has reportedly delayed its next-generation eSprinter commercial van. According to Automotive News, a source who was briefed on the delay claims that instead of production in the U.S. beginning in late 2026, it will instead begin sometime in the summer of 2028. European production will reportedly begin earlier than...
GM Spent Basically Nothing to Develop the C7 Corvette
You’d think that a world-class sports car would require some serious investment from an automaker. But it turns out, that’s not always the case. In fact, the C7 Corvette was developed on the real cheap, as revealed in a recent interview with Bob Lutz on The Detroit News’ Car Radio podcast.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Toyota Engineers Want a GR Prius as Much as We Do
When we first laid eyes on the 2023 Toyota Prius, we were taken aback by its fairly aggressive styling and solid performance credentials. The hybrid’s performance credentials were backed up when we drove it in December and found out it can actually handle pretty well. Now, we are just a month away from sampling the plug-in Prius Prime. That packs 220 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds. But, Toyota engineers aren’t quite done with hopping up the Prius just yet.
The 2023 Accord Continues What Honda Does Best
Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.
We Regret to Inform You That Max Verstappen Does Not Have a Sim Racing Rig in His Private Jet
A funny story broke a couple of weeks ago, where Red Bull driver development chief Helmut Marko told German press that Max Verstappen loves sim racing so much, he had a rig installed in his private jet. (You know, the one that makes him, unquestionably, a supervillain.) There’s no doubt Verstappen enjoys sim racing almost as much as the real thing, but it turns out this was but a flub on the big boss’ part. Verstappen did not transform his hurling metal scythe into a PC gamer’s paradise; that would be “a bit absurd,” in the words of the two-time Formula 1 world champion.
The 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant Is a Family Hauler and Canyon Brawler
It’s easy to be thrilled by the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant given its long list of superlatives. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 591 hp as well as 590 lb-ft of torque, all while making a gorgeous roar. That engine is paired with a very competent eight-speed automatic gearbox and, naturally, Quattro all-wheel drive. The result is a big-ass, very practical car that can scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It can also haul five people and a whole bunch of stuff from Ikea. Really, the RS 6 Avant is a car that can do just about everything.
At $8,500, Could This 1970 Siata Spring Get You to Spring into Action?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Spring was built by the Società Italiana Auto Trasformazioni Accessori (Siata), and is based on the drivetrain of the Fiat 850. It’s as cute as can be. But, will its price mean that spring is in the air?. Yesterday, we discussed...
Ford Is Planning Some Kind of One-Off High Performance F-150 Lightning
If you’re thinking about fast Fords, what springs to mind? Is it a top-tier Mustang? What about something like the Focus ST? How about a modified F-150 Lightning to show off a new sponsorship deal for Ford? Well, that’s what it sounds like we might soon get to see according to details shared by Ford as it announced a new partnership with Formula 1 champions Red Bull racing.
Jim Farley's Still in the Middle of a Tantrum
Jim Farley, who has been CEO of Ford Motor Company since October 2020, surely came into the job with his eyes wide open, having already worked for Ford for many years in executive roles. But even if we pretend like Farley spent those years learning nothing, he’s now been the top boss for almost two-and-half years. Surely, that’s enough time to get up to speed.
At Least One Tesla Is Getting More Expensive These Days
The Model Y remains in the crosshair of Tesla’s price antics, Nissan and Renault’s plan for the future heavily involves North America and Faraday Future just began the week with a win, the way we all wish we could. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, February 6, 2023.
Every Automaker Should Have a Version of the Dodge 'Horsepower Locator'
The 2023 model year is the end of the line for Dodge’s Hemi-powered muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger. The brand is celebrating with a slew of special edition “last call” models with classic color combos and, of course, way more horsepower than you ever needed. If you’re in the market for one of these Mopar monsters, Dodge just launched a website that will make it way easier to find the muscle car of your dreams.
The Electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Van Is Officially Here
Mercedes-Benz didn’t exactly keep secret that it’s been developing an electric version of the popular Sprinter van. Late last year, the German automaker announced that an eSprinter prototype had successfully driven from the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart to the Munich Airport and back, a distance of 295 miles, on a single charge. Today, the production version of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter has officially been revealed.
The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona Completely Lived Up to the Hype
I love racing. I grew up around vintage sports car racing, going to events with my dad, who managed radios for the corner workers and other track personnel. That love of vintage racing never went away, but it grew to include modern GT and prototype series. I’ve been lucky enough to see big-time races at places like Laguna Seca and Long Beach, but I had yet to check a 24-hour race off my bucket list. That finally changed last weekend, when I went to the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
