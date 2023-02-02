Read full article on original website
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Take In Super Bowl Week Mock?
Super Bowl LVII is just days away. Soon, the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will be able to crown themselves champions and football immortals. Until then, though, the world doesn't stop spinning for the NFL. Teams have wrapped up spending the week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and the Pro Bowl, gearing up for the impending offseason and NFL Draft.
Does Grady Jarrett Have A ‘Place’ in Ryan Nielsen’s Plans for Falcons Defense?
The Atlanta Falcons are amidst a transition on the defensive side of the ball after hiring Ryan Nielsen to serve as the defensive coordinator, replacing the now-retired Dean Pees. Despite never revealing his cards during his introductory press conference on Monday, it is believed that the Falcons could shift to...
Two Broncos Make ESPN’s Top 50 Free-Agents of 2023
The Denver Broncos enter the 2023 offseason with $9.2 million in cap space. Luckily for Denver, the team can easily create more cap space by moving on from a few veterans with large 2023 salary-cap hits as well as approaching other veterans with restructures. The Broncos are going to need...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Motivated by Being Let Go by Andy Reid
Around this time a decade ago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was just another assistant trying to make it in the NFL. The then-31-year-old had just put a bow on his first year as the Chiefs‘ wide receivers coach, during which Kansas City slumped to a 2–14 record. The...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Why Brian Callahan Has an Edge in Colts Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts have held one of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory. When the clock finally struck zero on a miserable 4-12-1 season, general manager Chris Ballard got to work to find who would lead this team into the future. The goal was not to be the first team with a new head coach but instead finding the best head coach for the Colts.
Haason Reddick Says Carolina ‘Had Other Plans’
The Panthers had a chance to be home to one of the top pass rushing tandems in the league for years to come with Haason Reddick and Brian Burns, but Reddick ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. The Camden, New Jersey native played his college football in the City of Brotherly Love at Temple under Matt Rhule, where he developed into a top-15 pick.
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Gambling Website Predicts Miami Heat Could Be In Mix To Land Zach LaVine
Miami Heat 3-1 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Lavine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. He was the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft and would give the Heat much-needed scoring help at the wing position. LaVine is a two-time All-Star and has twice won...
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors
Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
Miami Heat Trade Dewayne Dedmon
The Miami Heat are trading veteran center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports that Miami will receive cash considerations in the deal. In 30 games this season, Dedmon is averaging 5.7...
Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Addresses Rule Changes Coming to MLB
The 2023 MLB season will be quite different compared to other years. The MLB will implement three new rules they proposed to the Joint Competition Committee. Those rules are bigger basses, defensive shift limits, and the pitch timer. These rule changes are in an effort to speed the game up...
Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
Bijan Robison vs. Tony Pollard: Cowboys RB Choice?
The Dallas Cowboys know the risks of paying a running back market-setting money; they did it with Ezekiel Elliott in September of 2019, with the hope that the two-time rushing champion would also help Dallas become a Super Bowl champion. Unfortunately, that six-year, $90 million contract did not pay off...
Dodgers: LA Star Shares Exact Process That Makes Him a Great Hitter
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
