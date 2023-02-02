Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Does Grady Jarrett Have A ‘Place’ in Ryan Nielsen’s Plans for Falcons Defense?
The Atlanta Falcons are amidst a transition on the defensive side of the ball after hiring Ryan Nielsen to serve as the defensive coordinator, replacing the now-retired Dean Pees. Despite never revealing his cards during his introductory press conference on Monday, it is believed that the Falcons could shift to...
Two Broncos Make ESPN’s Top 50 Free-Agents of 2023
The Denver Broncos enter the 2023 offseason with $9.2 million in cap space. Luckily for Denver, the team can easily create more cap space by moving on from a few veterans with large 2023 salary-cap hits as well as approaching other veterans with restructures. The Broncos are going to need...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Motivated by Being Let Go by Andy Reid
Around this time a decade ago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was just another assistant trying to make it in the NFL. The then-31-year-old had just put a bow on his first year as the Chiefs‘ wide receivers coach, during which Kansas City slumped to a 2–14 record. The...
Why Brian Callahan Has an Edge in Colts Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts have held one of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory. When the clock finally struck zero on a miserable 4-12-1 season, general manager Chris Ballard got to work to find who would lead this team into the future. The goal was not to be the first team with a new head coach but instead finding the best head coach for the Colts.
2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Take In Super Bowl Week Mock?
Super Bowl LVII is just days away. Soon, the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will be able to crown themselves champions and football immortals. Until then, though, the world doesn't stop spinning for the NFL. Teams have wrapped up spending the week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and the Pro Bowl, gearing up for the impending offseason and NFL Draft.
Is Longhorns Star Ja’Tavion Sanders College Football’s Best TE?
Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders exploded onto the college football scene this past season, becoming one of, if not the most reliable pass catcher for quarterback Quinn Ewers. And now, he is finally getting recognition, ranking as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 returning tight ends for 2023. Said PFF...
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
Dodgers: LA Star Shares Exact Process That Makes Him a Great Hitter
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.
Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
Miami Heat Trade Dewayne Dedmon
The Miami Heat are trading veteran center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports that Miami will receive cash considerations in the deal. In 30 games this season, Dedmon is averaging 5.7...
Bijan Robison vs. Tony Pollard: Cowboys RB Choice?
The Dallas Cowboys know the risks of paying a running back market-setting money; they did it with Ezekiel Elliott in September of 2019, with the hope that the two-time rushing champion would also help Dallas become a Super Bowl champion. Unfortunately, that six-year, $90 million contract did not pay off...
Colts on the Move in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft
Who the Indianapolis Colts take in April's NFL Draft seems to still be a bit of a debate, but the consensus early in the process is that they won't stand pat at No. 4. The Colts' 1-7 finish down the stretch left them with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and similar to the 2021 draft, there seem to be three-big quarterbacks.
