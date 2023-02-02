Read full article on original website
Snow showers and gusty winds continue overnight into the early morning
We currently have lots of snow showers in the region this afternoon that are expected to continue all the way into Monday morning dropping another inch of snow for most areas.
New week brings stronger winds and a chance of rain
DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though more clouds are in the forecast starting tonight, Iowa will remain in a mild temperature pattern heading into the new week. High pressure sliding across northern Iowa tonight will keep winds light, possibly leading to some fog developing into early Monday morning. Those light winds will ramp up through the day Monday, sometimes gusting around 30 mph out of the southeast. This will warm areas of the state without snowpack to 50° by afternoon. Northern Iowa will spend the day with 30s. Monday afternoon will also bring the chance of some drizzle, possibly even scattered light rain. The chance is highest across northern Iowa in the afternoon, then eastern Iowa toward evening.
February thaw continues across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — As promised, today's dramatic warm-up delivered temperatures 20-30° warmer than yesterday across Iowa. A shift in the winds coming tonight will likely cool us back down for Sunday, but not by much. Skies will clear out tonight, but temperatures should only drop into the...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow
Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A 50-degree swing in temperatures is possible in Illinois
This is crazy stuff…from -5 to 40-something? It could happen. Check out the article from the Daily Herald. The Chicago area could see a 50-degree swing in temperatures in the coming days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville. That all began overnight, when thermometers...
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
How warm could February get?
A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
Spring 2023 outlook has positive signs for Iowa farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After several years of derechos and a prolonged drought, Iowa farmers could use some relief. They just might get it this spring. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, says there are strong signs of a cool spring, but also indications of wetter than normal conditions. That would follow the pattern […]
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
Iowa’s Deer Harvest Tops 100,000 Once Again
(Area) Final numbers are in for Iowa’s Deer Harvest. In 2022 the Iowa Deer Harvest exceeded the goal of the DNR. “109,611 were the total harvest this year. It makes it another very successful deer season for Iowa.”. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
