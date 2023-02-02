ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama

Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
2023 first round NFL mock draft sees a couple of early trades

In our first 2023 first round NFL mock draft of the post-playoff season, we see a couple of early trades and a four QBs taken in the first half of the draft. The NFL Draft might be more popular than the start of the regular season in terms of a singular entity and it is absolutely the biggest off-season event in any sport.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
Jerry Jones shares some Eagles Super Bowl envy but misses the bullseye

This next statement will probably be one of the most controversial that you’ll ever hear. Listen closely because, as lifelong lovers of Philadelphia Eagles football, you may never read this on Inside The Iggles again. The NFL is a better product because of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones. Truer words have never been spoken.
How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?

We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
