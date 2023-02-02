Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
HCS looking to hire more educators to teach English as a second language
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Administrators within Horry County Schools are looking to hire more teachers with a particular set of skills. The district is searching for more educators to teach English as a second language as the district is seeing a rapid number of applicable students coming to area schools.
Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week
LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
WMBF
Robeson County sophomore brought loaded gun onto school campus, 2nd incident this year district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old student was suspended for a year on Tuesday after the district said she brought a loaded gun to St. Pauls High School. The gun was discovered after the student was searched by the school administration and law enforcement found the loaded handgun in her possession.
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
WMBF
Black History Spotlight Podcast: The Barbershop
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fresh fades or crispy shades, there’s something for everybody inside of a Black barbershop. Along with passion, there’s also precision in every snap of the shears. For many in Conway, the art of the fade starts with the late George Butler, Sr. Mr. Butler...
wpde.com
1 displaced after house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
Train collides with utility trailer in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A train struck a utility trailer in Williamsburg County on Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a train versus utility trailer around 12:51 p.m. “No injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed and will […]
WMBF
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is building a movie studio in the heart of the city. The company, Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000 sq. ft. of studio sound stages right in downtown Loris. Four different...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
dillonheraldonline.com
New Pastor To Lead Dillon Congregational Holiness Church
Dillon Congregational Holiness Church proudly announces our new Lead Pastor Aaron Leonard and his wife, Kimberly. The Leonards are from Elizabethtown, N.C. They are the proud parents of two sons and five grandchildren. Please come out and join us on Sunday, February 5, 2023, for his first sermon as our...
manninglive.com
Remembering Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine
As we celebrate Black History Month, The Manning Times will be featuring historic African Americans who truly left a legacy in Clarendon County. To begin our series, we take a look at the life and work of Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine. Born on Jul. 2, 1898 in Clarendon County near...
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
This South Carolina entrepreneur is giving away millions
Recently I have been writing a series of news stories focusing on people who give back generously to local organizations. We all need to read positive news, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Comments / 0