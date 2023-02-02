ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Black History Spotlight Podcast: The Barbershop

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fresh fades or crispy shades, there’s something for everybody inside of a Black barbershop. Along with passion, there’s also precision in every snap of the shears. For many in Conway, the art of the fade starts with the late George Butler, Sr. Mr. Butler...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train collides with utility trailer in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A train struck a utility trailer in Williamsburg County on Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a train versus utility trailer around 12:51 p.m. “No injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed and will […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

New Pastor To Lead Dillon Congregational Holiness Church

Dillon Congregational Holiness Church proudly announces our new Lead Pastor Aaron Leonard and his wife, Kimberly. The Leonards are from Elizabethtown, N.C. They are the proud parents of two sons and five grandchildren. Please come out and join us on Sunday, February 5, 2023, for his first sermon as our...
DILLON, SC
manninglive.com

Remembering Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine

As we celebrate Black History Month, The Manning Times will be featuring historic African Americans who truly left a legacy in Clarendon County. To begin our series, we take a look at the life and work of Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine. Born on Jul. 2, 1898 in Clarendon County near...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
