Elba, AL

riverregionsports.com

Former Pike Road HS coach Browning leaves Greenville for ASU gig

Greenville High football coach Patrick Browning announced his resignation from the position on Friday morning, accepting a position at Alabama State University as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Hornets. Browning had served as the Pike Road football coach since its inception before leaving last season for...
GREENVILLE, AL
elba-clipper.com

Joe Frank Wilson

Mr. Joe Frank Wilson, age 85, a resident of Ariton, Ala., (formerly of Wilson’s Landing, Lake Eufaula), died early Sunday evening, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. Mr. Wilson, son of the late William Henry Wilson and Mamie Irene Beasley Wilson, was a native of Ariton and attended Ariton High School. He moved to Lake Eufaula in 1980, where he owned and operated Wilson’s Landing until 2003.
ARITON, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim identified as Lillian, Alabama veterinarian Dr. Susan Wells by another member of the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
ENTERPRISE, AL

