riverregionsports.com
Former Pike Road HS coach Browning leaves Greenville for ASU gig
Greenville High football coach Patrick Browning announced his resignation from the position on Friday morning, accepting a position at Alabama State University as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Hornets. Browning had served as the Pike Road football coach since its inception before leaving last season for...
elba-clipper.com
Joe Frank Wilson
Mr. Joe Frank Wilson, age 85, a resident of Ariton, Ala., (formerly of Wilson’s Landing, Lake Eufaula), died early Sunday evening, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. Mr. Wilson, son of the late William Henry Wilson and Mamie Irene Beasley Wilson, was a native of Ariton and attended Ariton High School. He moved to Lake Eufaula in 1980, where he owned and operated Wilson’s Landing until 2003.
wdhn.com
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim identified as Lillian, Alabama veterinarian Dr. Susan Wells by another member of the...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
wdhn.com
Woman shot while riding a horse; Houston Co. man in custody
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County man is behind bars after he is accused of shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting a woman on one of the horses in Florida. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the...
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
wdhn.com
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night single-car crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition. Crews rushed to the 2100 block of South State Highway 103 in Slocomb to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived they found a single vehicle...
wdhn.com
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
wdhn.com
Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
