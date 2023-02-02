Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night
Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?
We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
Joe Burrow hanging with 49ers players in Vegas has fans dreaming
Joe Burrow was seen in a picture with several San Francisco 49ers players after the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Joe Burrow to the San Francisco 49ers? Not so fast, but fans can dream, right? Well, of course, they can, especially after a picture of Burrow and several San Francisco 49ers players surfaced across Twitter over the weekend.
Chiefs WR should be banned from Philly for this unforgivable cheesesteak take
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his cheesesteak take, and he probably won’t receive a warm welcome in Philadelphia in the future. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are less than a week away from their big meeting in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz. Ahead...
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Patrick Mahomes already has his post-NFL career plans lined up
Patrick Mahomes is on track to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. But the Chiefs superstar has post-playing career plans as well. Once 60 minutes of play have concluded in Glendale on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have another bullet point on an already-loaded resumé as he’s looking to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.
3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023
The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
Of course Aaron Rodgers is making retirement decision unnecessarily weird
Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t decided if he’ll retire or play in 2023. So of course the Packers quarterback is going to make the decision as weird as possible. Perhaps the only thing that is currently certain about Aaron Rodgers is that he won’t be playing for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season — or at least that’s what we think based on the current reporting. Given how this situation has played out over the past two years, it’s just about anyone’s guess what’s next in the saga in terms of his decision.
Keenan Allen rumors: 5 teams that should jump to sign WR if Chargers cut him
The Los Angeles Chargers could end up making star wide receiver Keenan Allen a cap casualty. There is no way around it, the Los Angeles Chargers must get under the cap one way or another. The Bolts are nearly $20 million in the hole. While 13 other NFL teams need...
Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers
Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
Sean Payton picks Eagles in Super Bowl for reasons Broncos fans will love
Head coach Sean Payton revealed which side he’s backing in the Super Bowl, automatically getting him into Broncos fans’ good graces. Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton gave a brilliant explanation for why he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Notre Dame ‘in contact’ with former NFL offensive coordinator to replace Tommy Rees
Marcus Freeman may replace former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with Byron Leftwich. With Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has to make a splash in hiring his next offensive coordinator. Though the Irish improved as the season progressed, Freeman cannot afford to let...
Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)
The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
Vikings have clear Plan B after missing on Ejiro Evero
The Minnesota Vikings missed out on top defensive coordinator candidate Ejiro Evero, but they have an obvious backup plan. The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after a disappointing first season with the team, which was highlighted by their Wild Card Round loss to the New York Giants. The team did interview four candidates for the position this offseason, but they were waiting for Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, as he was one of their top choices. Evero was a highly sought-after head coaching candidate, as he interviewed for all five vacant positions this offseason. But on Sunday, the Vikings received some bad news.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
