ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night

Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?

We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Joe Burrow hanging with 49ers players in Vegas has fans dreaming

Joe Burrow was seen in a picture with several San Francisco 49ers players after the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Joe Burrow to the San Francisco 49ers? Not so fast, but fans can dream, right? Well, of course, they can, especially after a picture of Burrow and several San Francisco 49ers players surfaced across Twitter over the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes already has his post-NFL career plans lined up

Patrick Mahomes is on track to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. But the Chiefs superstar has post-playing career plans as well. Once 60 minutes of play have concluded in Glendale on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have another bullet point on an already-loaded resumé as he’s looking to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023

The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Of course Aaron Rodgers is making retirement decision unnecessarily weird

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t decided if he’ll retire or play in 2023. So of course the Packers quarterback is going to make the decision as weird as possible. Perhaps the only thing that is currently certain about Aaron Rodgers is that he won’t be playing for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season — or at least that’s what we think based on the current reporting. Given how this situation has played out over the past two years, it’s just about anyone’s guess what’s next in the saga in terms of his decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers

Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)

The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Vikings have clear Plan B after missing on Ejiro Evero

The Minnesota Vikings missed out on top defensive coordinator candidate Ejiro Evero, but they have an obvious backup plan. The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after a disappointing first season with the team, which was highlighted by their Wild Card Round loss to the New York Giants. The team did interview four candidates for the position this offseason, but they were waiting for Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, as he was one of their top choices. Evero was a highly sought-after head coaching candidate, as he interviewed for all five vacant positions this offseason. But on Sunday, the Vikings received some bad news.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy