ISP expands crisis intervention training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is rolling out 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for all ISP officers beginning in February. CIT programs create connections between law enforcement professionals, mental health providers, families, and consumer advocates. ISP says the goal of crisis intervention training is...
District 186 exploring new ways to address mental health in school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 is exploring some new ways to address the mental health of students in school. At Monday's school board meeting the superintendent, Jennifer Gill, brought up for discussion a proposed yoga pilot program for students and staff. Gill said it could be a way...
New York developer no longer involved with the Wyndham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The New York City developer that had plans to develop the Wyndham Springfield City Centre is no longer involved with the plans for the building. The city has been trying to figure out what to do with the Wyndham City Centre now for months. David...
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
FBI Springfield advise caution in online relationship to avoid romance scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With Valentine's day right around the corner, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield Division is warning people of romance scams. The FBI says in romance scams a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust with the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to steal the victim’s money.
Change of bond denied for EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The court proceedings for the two EMS workers charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. continued on Monday. In the pre-trial hearing, a change of bond was denied for Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley. Moore Jr. was killed on Dec. 18, 2022, after being...
Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
Blind Date with a Book
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — During the month of February the Springfield Art Association is hosting a blind date with a book. People are able to purchase a book, but the catch is that the only have a few hints to decide if they want to try out the book. The hints are things such as the genre and first line of the book.
Having a dad and daughter day out
Today was a day where dad and daughters could go out and spend a day together. The Walhburgers in Springfield hosted a daddy-daughter dinner where kids could eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. The restaurant also had activities such as coloring and a photo booth. The evening...
