ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path

Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average

Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
9&10 News

New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac

Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
CADILLAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy