MLive.com
Michigan, MSU recruit leads St. Mary’s to big win over GR Catholic Central
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Foul trouble was the only way Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Trey McKenney could be stopped during Saturday’s boys basketball matchup with Grand Rapids Catholic Central. And even when the star sophomore went to the bench during a key stretch in the fourth quarter,...
Report: Longtime Fruitport teacher, Grand Haven sports star dies
A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
9&10 News
New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac
Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
