What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO