Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
NBC Miami
What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? His Teammates Offer a Few Answers
What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
NBC Miami
Kansas City Chiefs Bar in South Philadelphia to Close for Super Bowl
A South Philadelphia bar that has long been a haven for Chiefs fans will close for Kansas City's Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday. Big Charlie's Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St., announced the decision on social media Monday afternoon, claiming that tickets for its watch party sold out too fast and the bar did not want to turn away any of its customers.
NBC Miami
Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks by Jersey Number
Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.
NBC Miami
Most Memorable Off-The-Field Super Bowl Moments
Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As...
NBC Miami
Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
NBC Miami
How Many Planes Will Fly Over the Super Bowl in 2023?
How many planes will fly over the Super Bowl in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles won't be the only birds at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., when they face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
NBC Miami
What George R.R. Martin's ‘The Last Super Bowl' Got Right – and Wrong
What George R.R. Martin's 'The Last Super Bowl' got right – and wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Long before he introduced the world to the “Game of Thrones,” George R.R. Martin was writing about the game of football. The famed fantasy writer published a short...
NBC Miami
Why Did the Super Bowl Logo Design Stay the Same for So Long?
Why did the Super Bowl logo design stay the same for so long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar. Between pregame theatrics, a headlining halftime show and, of course, a championship NFL game, there’s something for just about everybody to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday.
NBC Miami
Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Miami
How Unknown Nick Sirianni Won Over the Eagles' Locker Room So Fast
PHOENIX — They had no idea who he was. They didn’t know anything about him. He wasn’t a hot coaching candidate, and he wasn’t a big-name veteran. Most of the Eagles had never heard of Nick Sirianni. So when Jeff Lurie introduced him as the Eagles’...
NBC Miami
How Arizona Is Preparing to Make Super Bowl LVII Sustainable
How Arizona is preparing to make Super Bowl LVII sustainable originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles aren’t the only thing green at Super Bowl LVII. The NFL is heading to Arizona for the fourth time in Super Bowl history, but this year is shaping up to be one of the league’s most sustainable efforts. With over 120,000 people expected to descend upon Phoenix this week, the league has undergone some of its most ambitious initiatives.
NBC Miami
Five Interesting Facts About Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season...
