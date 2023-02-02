Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
Gov. Pritzker praises Illinois soldiers before deployment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended and spoke at the mobilization ceremony in Peoria for the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment.
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Illinois Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued to the residents of Evanston, Illinois under the Guaranteed Income Program. A total of 150 residents are receiving these payments for a year. Residents of Evanston City in the state of Illinois are receiving monthly payments worth $500. These monthly payments are...
EMT shortage impacting Chicago; lack of pay and violence among causes
CHICAGO - A looming crisis across the nation and here in Illinois, as the number of EMTs is dwindling — and fast. A recent surge in violence against them is only making things worse. "My story isn’t the worst story out there, and it’s not the only one," said...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk
Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
nowdecatur.com
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day. Are you owed money?
February 1, 2023 – Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and the state says the perfect way to celebrate is to find out if you have cash owed to you on the state’s ICash website. The ICash website is a searchable database where people can check for unclaimed...
Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Treasurer's Office auctioning off unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Treasurer's Office is getting ready to roll out an online auction featuring 400 pieces of unclaimed property. The auction will be held Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Items include vintage coins, silver bars and trading cards featuring Chicago sports legends. Those items are from unclaimed...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially affecting those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas. If you think it sounds like something from the cutting room floor of "The Last of Us" series, where a parasitic fungal infection devastates mankind, there are some very base-level similarities.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Illinois woman charged with stealing $1.5M in chicken wings from school district
An Illinois woman accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of food, mainly chicken wings, committed the thefts during the pandemic, prosecutors said.
Can I have tinted car windows in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is to tinted in that State of Illinois? As it turns out, tinting windows in Illinois not only depends on which car window it is, but also the type of vehicles, according to the Wabash County Sheriff. It […]
Wisconsin businesses targeted in fire extinguisher scam
Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in efforts to scam small businesses.
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
