Orange County, TX

12NewsNow

Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus

VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China

CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)

Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
kogt.com

Treasure Hunt Starts Monday

We kick off Mardi Gras Week in Orange with the Annual KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union. Each morning at 6am a new clue will be given on KOGT.com. Monday’s clue will be a starting point and then it’s up to you to figure out...
101.9 The Bull

There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas

This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

