Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus
VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
KFDM-TV
K9 Bruce reports for duty in Newton County and already makes two drug-related arrests
Newton County — It didn't take long for K9 Bruce to make his first drug-related arrest for the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Robert Burby says Deputy J. Nash and K9 Bruce completed training February 3 at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana. This was a four week training session that consisted of drug location, tracking and article searching.
Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death of man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County jury found a 36-year-old Beaumont man guilty after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont. Closing arguments in...
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Looking for Two Suspects in Homicide Case
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have issued warrants for two people they believe were involved in a homicide that happen around midnight Tuesday, January 31 in Westlake. Deputies were called out to Westwood Road after complaints were made about suspicious activities going...
Attorney argues to dismiss federal charges against NY man accused of having gun near school in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a 26-year-old New York man accused of having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school is arguing that the charges should be dropped. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
kogt.com
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
Orangefield family working to rebuild their dream home after it was damaged by EF-2 tornado
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — It's almost been two weeks since a powerful EF-2 tornado hit Orange County, but families are still recovering. For the Smith family, their dream home in Orangefield has become a work in progress. Shattered glass, banisters split down the middle and a breezeway brought to the...
Lake Charles American Press
2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
KPLC TV
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
kogt.com
Treasure Hunt Starts Monday
We kick off Mardi Gras Week in Orange with the Annual KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union. Each morning at 6am a new clue will be given on KOGT.com. Monday’s clue will be a starting point and then it’s up to you to figure out...
There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas
This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1