Georgia State

Gov. McMaster nominates candidate for Secretary of S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his nomination for the next Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affair Tuesday morning. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees than almost any other state in the country, making it vital that we invest, care for, and assist our veterans and their families in every way possible,” said Gov. McMaster, “With over 34 years of military service Maj. Gen. McCaffrey is a proven leader and he is the right person to add to the already great work being done at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.”
Health U: Uro-oncology Treatment

Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands. Local parents tell WIS it’s been a rough year for South Carolina education. Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:52 PM UTC. A Ballistics expert testifies on Day 10...
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
FBI warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is warning people of potential romantic scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. FBI specialist Kevin M. Wheeler stated scammers will try to swindle people online who are looking for companionship this time of year. According to annual data collected by the...
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures. Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
