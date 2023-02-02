COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his nomination for the next Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affair Tuesday morning. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees than almost any other state in the country, making it vital that we invest, care for, and assist our veterans and their families in every way possible,” said Gov. McMaster, “With over 34 years of military service Maj. Gen. McCaffrey is a proven leader and he is the right person to add to the already great work being done at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.”

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO